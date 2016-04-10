EuPD Research awards "Top Brand PV Seal 2016 Europe" to SolarEdge

(PresseBox) - 10.2016 - Furthering its position as a leading provider of photovoltaic components, SolarEdge has now been awarded the ?Top Brand PV Europe 2016? seal for inverter manufacturers by market researcher EuPD Research. A global leader in inverter solutions, SolarEdge qualified for the award by achieving top results in an independent survey of PV installers in Germany, the UK, Italy, and the Netherlands.

In the study ?European PV Installer Monitor?, EuPD Research surveyed installers from the core European markets on various topics, such as brand awareness and market penetration. In order to qualify for the ?Top Brand PV? seal, manufacturers needed to achieve high scores in categories such as brand recommendation, distribution, and unaided brand awareness. In all these categories, SolarEdge scored outstanding results in comparison to the competition, and was amongst the top brands in Germany, the UK, Italy, and the Netherlands.

"For more than 15 years we have been investigating the brand strength of leading PV companies. We are impressed with the exceptionally good and current development of the brand awareness and popularity of SolarEdge as one of the leading inverter manufacturers," confirmed Leo Ganz, EuPD Research.

This prestigious award is bestowed to leading manufacturers within the industry. Only a few manufacturers receive the seal of ?Top Brand PV? each year and only when the installers have rated the brand above average in comparison to the competition. As such, SolarEdge is acknowledged as one of the top brands in the European market.

EuPD Research, with its head office in Bonn, is the leading provider of market intelligence for industries and service providers with a focus on sustainability. Through regular surveys, market researchers and pollsters identify the preferences of European installers when recommending module brands.

TOP BRAND PV: How the Seal is awarded

The independent TOP BRAND PV industry seal is based on an annual multi-level analysis of qualified statements in regard to brand perception, brand management and market penetration from installers based in Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and the UK. The award gives interested parties an independent guidance in selecting solar modules, inverters and storage system solutions and helps the brand to determine its own position in the market environment. The TOP BRAND PV seal is only given to manufacturers, whose brand is rated above-average in comparison to competitors.



Awards Help Orientation: Intermediaries and Buyers Trust Seals of Approval

In a competitive market, seals of approval such as the TOP BRAND PV seal do not just offer benefits for manufacturers ? intermediaries such as installers can also differentiate themselves once they have proven that they offer high quality brands. This generates extra marketing benefits without additional costs. For end customers, the quality seal offers a point of orientation in a highly differentiated market. The seal is both easy to understand and recognizable for the customer.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge provides an intelligent inverter solution that has changed the way power is harvested and managed in solar photovoltaic systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter system maximizes power generation at the individual PV module-level while lowering the cost of energy produced by the solar PV system. The SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, storage solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge is online at http://www.solaredge.com



EuPD Research Sustainable Management GmbH is an international service provider focusing on B2B market research with a highly specialized multilingual interview center. We provide our clients in Europe, Asia and the US with the entire range of qualitative and quantitative research services. With the help of in-depth market knowledge combined with methodological professionalism, we provide practical, future-oriented business solutions and ensure that our clients receive a return on their research investment. Our continuous research has enabled us to develop particular skills in the field of renewable energy sources, particularly in the field of solar energy.





Company information / Profile:

