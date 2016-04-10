Reolink RLK4-210WB4 Wireless Security Camera System Offers Easiest Security Solution

Reolink RLK4-210WB Full HD wireless outdoor security camera system, offers users 24/7 protection and delivers the easiest security solution for home and business owners.

(firmenpresse) - Hong Kong, China - Reolink RLK4-210WB Full HD wireless outdoor security camera system, offers users 24/7 protection and delivers the easiest security solution for home and business owners.



As one of the easiest wireless security camera system, RLK4-210WB4 includes a 4-channel NVR with 1 TB built-in HDD and 4 Full HD wireless IP security cameras.



Reolink RLK4-210WB4 security camera system features industry-leading 1080p Full HD crystal-clear images/video with 100 feet of night vision, enables users to monitor home & business from every possible angle, and offers users unfailing 24/7 recording.



Powerful and compact, this wireless security camera system doesnt take up users local network, which will not slow down the Internet speed. Moreover, even without Internet, RLK4-210WB4 still performs perfectly. Power on and all is done. It release consumers from messy cablings compared with other traditional wired home security camera systems . Waterproof housing ensures durable protection against impacts and the elements, making it ideal for monitoring both outdoor/indoor environments.



In addition, the DIY wireless security camera system allows users to access and configure the cameras locally and remotely via Reolink client software and app, and view live streaming on computers and other mobile devices. Its motion detection and real-time push notifications give customers peace of mind. It will alert users via e-mails and app notifications when motion events are detected.



Pricing and Availability



Reolink RLK4-210WB4 wireless security camera system is available now for $419.99 on Reolink online shop and Amazon official store all over the world.



About Reoink



Reolink is a developer and manufacturer of security camera systems, security technology, equipment and software. It focuses on bringing its customers unique high quality security solutions and technology. Aiming at proving the easy and affordable security solutions for homeowners and business owners who need instant security and peace of mind, Reolink is always keeping its step to make progress.





For more information about Reolink and its security products, please visit: https://reolink.com/ , or connect with Reolink on Facebook and Twitter



Contact

Amanda Li, PR manager

Reolink Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.

Address: 509, Sangtai Building, Block A, Silicon Valley University Town Business Park, Lishan Road, Xili, Nanshan, Shenzhen, China

Email: pr(at)reolink.com





More information:

http://https://reolink.com/



PressRelease by

Reolink Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 12:19

Language: English

News-ID 498550

Character count: 2787

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Reolink Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease