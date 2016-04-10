Net Insight's Nomination Committee for 2017 has been appointed:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
In accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on May
10, 2016 the members of the nomination committee shall be nominated by the four
largest shareholders (voting rights). In addition, the company's Chairman of the
board shall be part of the nomination committee.
Net Insight's nomination committee for the 2017 Annual General Meeting consists
of Jan Barchan (Briban Invest), Lars Bergkvist (Lannebo Fonder), Ramsay Brufer
(Alecta), Christian Brunlid (Handelsbanken Fonder) and Lars Berg (Chairman of
the Net Insight Board). The nomination committee appointed Lars Bergkvist
(Lannebo Fonder) to serve as Chairman of the Committee.
The nomination committee's task is to present proposals to the Annual General
Meeting for Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Chairman of the Board of
Directors, members of the Board of Directors and auditors, as well as fees and
other remuneration to each member of the board and any remuneration for
committee work and audit fees. Furthermore, the nomination committee shall make
a proposal regarding the principles for the formation of the nomination
committee and its tasks for the Annual General Meeting 2018.
Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the nomination committee can do so by
e-mail,
by March 15, 2017, to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee Lars Bergkvist,
lars.bergkvist(at)lannebofonder.se.
For further information, please contact:
Lars Bergkvist, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
Lars Berg, Chairman of the Net Insight Board of Directors, who can both be
reached through:
Susanne Jonasson, Executive Assistant, by phone: +46 8 685 04 00,
or by e mail: susanne.jonasson(at)netinsight.net
About Net Insight
Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for
anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media
marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV
audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of
the future, centered on content.
Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality
media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which
creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the
entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to
the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production
companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow
efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business
opportunities.
More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using
Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight
is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
For more information, please visit netinsight.net
