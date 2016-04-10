Net Insight's Nomination Committee for 2017 has been appointed

In accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on May

10, 2016 the members of the nomination committee shall be nominated by the four

largest shareholders (voting rights). In addition, the company's Chairman of the

board shall be part of the nomination committee.



Net Insight's nomination committee for the 2017 Annual General Meeting consists

of Jan Barchan (Briban Invest), Lars Bergkvist (Lannebo Fonder), Ramsay Brufer

(Alecta), Christian Brunlid (Handelsbanken Fonder) and Lars Berg (Chairman of

the Net Insight Board). The nomination committee appointed Lars Bergkvist

(Lannebo Fonder) to serve as Chairman of the Committee.



The nomination committee's task is to present proposals to the Annual General

Meeting for Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Chairman of the Board of

Directors, members of the Board of Directors and auditors, as well as fees and

other remuneration to each member of the board and any remuneration for

committee work and audit fees. Furthermore, the nomination committee shall make

a proposal regarding the principles for the formation of the nomination

committee and its tasks for the Annual General Meeting 2018.



Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the nomination committee can do so by

e-mail,

by March 15, 2017, to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee Lars Bergkvist,

lars.bergkvist(at)lannebofonder.se.



For further information, please contact:

Lars Bergkvist, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Lars Berg, Chairman of the Net Insight Board of Directors, who can both be

reached through:

Susanne Jonasson, Executive Assistant, by phone: +46 8 685 04 00,

or by e mail: susanne.jonasson(at)netinsight.net



About Net Insight



Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for



anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media

marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV

audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of

the future, centered on content.



Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality

media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which

creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the

entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to

the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production

companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow

efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business

opportunities.



More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using

Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight

is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information, please visit netinsight.net













More information:

http://www.netinsight.net/



Net Insight AB

