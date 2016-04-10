CNR-IMM Italy uses SI PEALD LL for new high-k materials

The Institute for Microelectronics and Microsystems (CNR-IMM/1/) in Catania, Italy is using a SI PEALD LL tool with an 8-inch wafer configuration. The research Institute belongs to the Physics and Matter Technologies Department (DSFTM) of the National Reseach Council of Italy (CNR), and has its headquarters in Catania. The integration of novel high-k gate dielectrics and passivating layers on devices based on Gallium Nitride and other wide band gap semiconductors is investigated using SENTECH PEALD tool.

(firmenpresse) - SENTECH proprietary true remote CCP plasma source is especially suited for such low temperature and no damage applications. The special design of the plasma source only allows radicals to reach the wafer surface. High energy photons and ions are completely blocked.



The IMM is part of the Physics and Matter Technologies Department of the CNR, it`s headquarter and the University are located in Catania. Research activities are focused on innovative solutions for micro and nanoelectronics, advanced materials and processes for smart components, optoelectronics and photonics, sensors as well as multifunctional micro- and nanosystems.



Contextually, IMM and SENTECH have signed a Joint Development Agreement with the objective of the development and characterization of laminated layers. The use of alternative high-k materials favors downsizing of the devices while keeping constant their capacitance values and reducing the leakage current density. In particular, the growth of Al2O3-HfO2 laminated layers is among the most often used combinations for such applications.



The SENTECH SI PEALD LL reactor is a high performance and flexible system, allowing the production of several high quality dielectric thin films, whose physical properties can be tailored upon changing their chemical composition., says Dr Raffaella Lo Nigro who is the scientist in charge of the PEALD tool and of cooperation with SENTECH. Dr Lo Nigro has wide ranging expertise in the synthesis of binary and complex thin films by chemical vapor deposition methods for several microelectronic applications. Possible applications of this activity - continues Dr Lo Nigro  are related not only to the integration of novel gate dielectrics and passivating layers on wide band gap semiconductors, but also for RF devices based on graphene.



The results of this work have been already published in scientific papers /2/. Nanolaminated Al2O3-HfO2 and Al2O3/HfO2 bilayer thin films have been grown by plasma enhanced atomic layer deposition on silicon substrates. Morphological, crystalline, and electrical properties of the layer stacks were analyzed after low temperature deposition and high thermal treatment. The highly stable deposition of single films and multilayer laminates using SENTECH PEALD together with the very good uniformity of the deposition process over the whole wafer size are essential prerequisites for applications like designing new high-k dielectrics.





SENTECH is very proud that our innovative PEALD solution is helping CNR-IMM team in Catania to improve its research activities. We are looking forward to deepen this partnership in the future. We are very convenient that our high efficient ALD technologies will conquer the European market further on. If you are interested in the SENTECH PEALD technologies please contact us!





More information:

http://www.sentech.com/en/ALD-system-at-CNR-IMM__2518/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

SENTECH Instruments develops, manufactures, and globally sells innovative capital equipment centered on thin films in semiconductor technology, microsystems, photovoltaics, nanotechnology and materials research. SENTECH is expert in structuring and deposition of thin films by means of plasma process technology. SENTECH offers systems for plasma etching, plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, and atomic layer deposition. SENTECH provides innovative solutions for non-contact, non-invasive optical characterization using ellipsometry and reflectometry.

PressRelease by

SENTECH Instruments GmbH

Date: 10/04/2016 - 12:29

Language: English

News-ID 498562

Character count: 3412

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SENTECH Instruments GmbH

Ansprechpartner: Pia Romanowski

Stadt: Berlin

Telefon: +49 30 63 92 55 20



Meldungsart: Erfolgsprojekt

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 04.10.2016



Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease