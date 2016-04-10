Creating Successful Digital Transformation

New e-Book on Digital Transformation

Arvato Systems publishes guidelines for Digital Transformation in the enterprise

?Creating the Successful Digital Transformation? is the title of Arvato Systems latest publication on the subject. The succinct document describes the central challenges for businesses in their Digital Transformation, and offers practical recommendations. Examples from key industries demonstrate how IT solutions can be used to support Digital Transformation.

Digital Transformation continues inexorably forward, bringing disruption and revolutionizing how companies operate with new digital business models and processes. Working with the digital revolution means far more than a simple assessment of the new technologies and some product or strategy repositioning. For companies who want to embrace Digital Transformation, a complete re-think of corporate structure and culture is needed. What are the challenges facing the business? How can they be successfully handled? How can IT solutions support Digital Transformation in areas such as retail, media and energy? ?Creating the Successful Digital Transformation? provides a concise overview of these challenges and offers practical solutions.

As global next generation IT systems integrator Arvato Systems focuses on "Digital Transformation Solutions". We use the technology talent and expertise of over 3,000 people at more than 25 sites throughout the world. Being a part of the Arvato network and belonging to Bertelsmann, we have the unique capability to create entire value chains. Our team creates integrated, future-proof business infrastructures that help make our clients more agile and competitive, and enable them to deliver new standards of service to their customers. We create streamlined digital processes that support innovative business models. Moreover we provide operation and support services. Arvato Systems offers an exceptional combination of international IT engineering excellence, the open mindset of a global player, and the dedication of employees. We also ensure that all our customer relationships are as personally rewarding and long-lasting as they are successful. IT.arvato.com







