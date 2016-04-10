       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Land Securities Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Land Securities Group PLC (LSE: LAND) (OTC PINK: LSGOF)

LSE: LAND; OTC: LSGOF

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

4 October 2016

In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Land Securities Group PLC confirms that, as at the close of business on 30 September 2016, its issued ordinary share capital consisted of 801,217,526 shares of 10p each, of which 10,495,131 shares are held in Treasury.

Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in Land Securities Group PLC as at 4 October 2016 is 790,722,395.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Land Securities Group PLC under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Maria Smout
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 0207 024 5264



Date: 10/04/2016 - 10:30
Language: English
