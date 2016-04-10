DULCO®Lyt 400

Low chlorate and low chloride disinfection? effective and safe

(PresseBox) - ProMinent will be demonstrating its effective disinfectant solutions for bottler injection systems, CIP applications and treating product water at Stand 6-351 in Hall 6 at BrauBreviale 2016 from 8 to 10 November 2016: The Electrolysis System DULCO®Lyse delivers reliable disinfectant with minimal chlorate and chloride content.

As a smart further development of ECA technology, the DULCO®Lyse system cheaply produces a highly effective DULCO®Lyt 400 disinfectant on site from water, sodium chloride and electricity. Even under changing conditions, it delivers consistent quality with a constant FAC (Free Available Chlorine) content.

The formation of problematic by-products has been reduced to a minimum. The improved electrolysis process involves significantly lower chlorate content than conventional procedures. DULCO®Lyse produces less than 0.01 ppm of chlorate for one dose of 1 ppm FAC (Free Available Chlorine). These chlorate levels were measured in accordance with DIN/EN ISO 103054-4 (D25):1999-07 (below detection limit).

Users also benefit from the extremely low chloride levels: The chloride content is significantly lower than in comparable processes, which often contain multiple times as much chloride.

The surfaces of pipes, machine parts and equipment are not attacked by the minimal chloride concentration and corrosion is reliably avoided.

Saving energy and costs

Considerable cost savings can be made due to the low consumption of energy and sodium chloride and the fact that no preservatives are used in beverage manufacturing processes. In contrast to conventional processes which often convert around just 5% of the sodium chloride, Smart Disinfection, developed by the Heidelberg-based manufacturer, converts around 85%. At the same time, operating costs are significantly reduced by the minimal use of resources.



For more than 50 years, the ProMinent Group has been a manufacturer of components and systems in the field of fluid metering as well as a reliable solution partner for water treatment.



Based on innovative products, comprehensive expertise in process technology and distinct application orientation, practical solutions are developed for customer-specific requirements. Thereby, ProMinent supports its customers worldwide with regard to safety, efficiency and environmental compatibility.

The Group is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. About 2,400 employees in 55 own sales, production and service companies as well as representations guarantee service and availability in more than 100 countries all over the world.

In addition to the treatment of public drinking and waste water, the key sectors include chemical industry, industrial water treatment, food and beverage industry, treatment of swimming pool water and oil and gas industry.

The extensive product portfolio consists of components such as metering pumps, peristaltic pumps, process controllers and sensors for water parameters; products for water treatment such as metering systems for polymers as well as complete metering systems and accessories such as chemical storage containers and transfer pumps. For the process and plant technology used in the oil, gas and energy sectors, the Group provides process metering pumps and plants from its own production.

Under its own brand ProMaqua, ProMinent offers a broad portfolio of environmentally friendly and economic water treatment and disinfection processes with highest efficiency.

The product range comprises chlorine dioxide plants, electrolysis systems, UV systems, ozone systems as well as ultrafiltration systems.

In order to be a dependable long-term partner for its customers, the Group is investing constantly both in product innovation and in state-of-the-art manufacturing processes with a high level of in-house production. 12 worldwide production facilities guarantee a consistently high standard of quality, flexibility and delivery reliability.

More detailed information is available at www.prominent.com





Date: 10/04/2016

