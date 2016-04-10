Syoptek Optic Fiber Tool Kits to Augment Their Marketing Effort

Syoptek caused a great deal of excitement in the optic fiber industry with the launch of its new optic fiber tool kits that can be used to display branding of small and large organizations.

(firmenpresse) - China - Syoptek one of the worlds leading optic fiber tools manufacturing, wholesale and supply companies of the world caused a great deal of excitement in the optic fiber industry with the launch of its new optic fiber tool kits that can be used to display branding of small and large organizations. Says ----, the CEO and Managing Director of Syoptek, We at Syoptek see ourselves as partners of our clients. The launch of our new product line that endorses our clients brands is proof of our commitment to their well being. That apart we will continue to support them with newer products incorporating the latest cutting edge technology.



Among the most popular of the cutting edge tools marketed by Syoptek have to be the Fiber Optic Tool Kit, the Fiber Optic Cleaning Kit and the Fiber Termination Kit for these are at the forefront of use by field technicians. Now with the facility of being able to display branding in the shape of logo, name or even contact details, it has become possible for optic fiber organizations irrespective of size to augment their marketing efforts. So not only do they get to serve their customers well with the cutting edge tools from Syoptek, they are also able to get valuable brand publicity for absolutely free.



Considering how terribly expensive branding and publicity is, this is a huge saving in cost; something which will stand the smaller organizations in very good stead. Syopteks vast range of products includes basic tools like pliers, splicers, stripper, scissors, tweezers, tube cutters, wrenches, blow brushes, screwdriver etc. and specialist ones like fiber optic splicing tool kits, fiber optic cleaning and inspection kits, basic fiber cleaning kits, fast connector termination kits, single mode and multimode fiber optic test kits and so on.



The optic fiber industry is closely associated with Syoptek brand and products for they know that they can rely on them for quality support in their day to day operations. Challenging as the optic fiber cable industry is they need all the support they can get from their equipment manufacturers and suppliers, which is exactly what Syoptek provides. In fact the company is committed towards providing the industry with ever new tools to help them stay on top of their game.





That Syoptek has a lot of friends and admirers in the optic fiber industry is quite evident from the testimonials they get from their clients on a regular basis. Living up to the trust of their loyal clientele is an article of faith for the company.



SYOPTEK is a renowned manufacturer of fiber optic tools. Their mission is to be a first-class and reliable passive components OEM expert and partner, and to this end they are devoted to providing excellent quality, highest price-to-performance passive component products with fast delivery, quick support and upmost customer satisfaction.



Syoptek International Ltd.

Tel: +86 (592) 598 3451

Fax: +86 (592) 598 3454

Website: http://www.syoptek.com





http://www.syoptek.com



Syoptek International Ltd.

Firma: Syoptek International Ltd.



