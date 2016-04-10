CareAcademy and CareLinx Partner to Offer Access to Online Training and Certification Courses to Caregivers

Professional Development Courses Build Caregivers' Skills for Better Senior Care

(firmenpresse) - SAN BRUNO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- CareLinx, a leading , today announced it is partnering with CareAcademy.com, an , to provide professional courses and certification for 150,000 caregivers who are on the CareLinx platform. The partnership establishes a resource destination to enhance caregivers' ability to improve home care and quality of life for seniors.

Together, CareLinx and CareAcademy are helping caregivers expand their expertise in capabilities in caring for seniors. Healthcare professionals, including graduates of Harvard Education School and Harvard Medical School meticulously designed CareAcademy's course offerings to help caregivers better address scenarios they'll commonly face. For example, an abstract from the Institute for Aging Research at Harvard Medical School showed the effectiveness of the courses for Fall Prevention in the home. The partnership will ensure that families coming to CareLinx will have access to a large pool of highly qualified caregivers for their loved ones.

"At CareLinx we strive to make hiring a trusted, experienced caregiver as simple as possible for families," said Sherwin Sheik, founder of CareLinx. "Through our partnership with CareAcademy, caregivers in the CareLinx network will have access to professional development that enables them to provide better care while also gaining the strong credentials they need to further their careers."

Caregivers registered on CareLinx can access courses on a range of topics, from interviewing skills and preventing falls, to maintaining a safe and healthy home environment. Course offerings include "Communicating with Older Adults," "Preventing Elder Abuse and Neglect," and "Safely Transferring Clients." Once caregivers have successfully completed a course, CareLinx will add the new credentials to their online profile for families to review, enabling those families to make informed choices about potential caregivers.

"Caregiving can be challenging if caregivers are not equipped with the practical skills and knowledge needed to provide the best and safest care, which is why CareAcademy is excited to partner with CareLinx," said Helen Adeosun, CEO and co-founder, CareAcademy. "Our mission is to professionalize caregiving so that caregivers can develop more stable and secure careers and families feel more confident that they can find reliable, knowledgeable people to care for their loved ones. Working with CareLinx enables us to further that mission with thousands of caregivers."

Caregivers, especially those who provide around-the-clock care, often do not have time to enroll in career-advancing classes. The partnership makes courses more accessible for caregivers by making them available online for caregivers to take at their own pace and on any device. CareAcademy's classes are taught by world-class experts, and caregivers on the CareLinx platform across the nation can rely on its online training classes to continue their lifelong education of essential caregiving skills.

CareAcademy provides online classes and certification for private duty caregiver of older adults. Our goal is to provide caregivers the tools they need to secure, negotiate and build a fulfilling career and help families secure safe, reliable, professional caregivers. CareAcademy offers a range of courses in subject areas such as Professionalism of Caregivers, Dementia and Alzheimer's Care, Family Caregiver Classes, Nutrition, and Activities of Daily Living and much more! CareAcademy is a 2013 MassChallenge Finalist Company and 2015 graduate of the Iowa Startup Accelerator. For more information, visit and .

is the leading online caregiver marketplace improving access to affordable, quality home care for families with aging or disabled loved ones. CareLinx empowers families to easily find and hire caregivers who match their specific needs and budget. Through its online platform, CareLinx allows families to pay significantly less compared to traditional agencies by reducing overhead costs. And for caregivers that pass CareLinx's comprehensive screening process, they are able to retain higher take-home pay. Our team is committed to helping families through one of their most stressful times in life, by assisting them in finding the best caregiver for their needs. The San Bruno, CA-based company currently works with families in the top 50 metropolitan areas across the United States and can be found online at and .

Alyssa Marty





Phone: (209) 747-3527





More information:

http://www.carelinx.com



PressRelease by

CareLinx

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 498596

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CareLinx

Stadt: SAN BRUNO, CA





Number of hits: 56



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease