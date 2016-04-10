Agari Introduces Email Cloud Identity to Stop Phishing by Working With Third-Party Email Senders

Enables Customers to Automatically Manage 64 Percent of Outbound Email Sent Via Cloud Email Services

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- , a leading cybersecurity company, today announced Email Cloud Identity, a new capability in the Agari Email Trust Platform that enables organizations to automatically identify, monitor and manage the five billion emails per month being sent on their behalf by third-party email senders. This enables businesses to easily identify and authorize legitimate email communications, block malicious emails from cyber criminals and protect customers, partners and employees from advanced email attacks including phishing and business email compromise (BEC).

"For many organizations, cloud-based email services such as Salesforce, Marketo or Epsilon may represent the majority of email sent to customers and partners," said Scott Crawford, Research Director, Information Security, 451 Research. "Many organizations may not even know all the cloud service providers sending email on their behalf. Fewer still may have gotten to the point of protecting customers from phishing attacks that impersonate third parties. Solutions like the Agari platform can help businesses that engage with customers or partners through email to automate the process of creating and managing cloud email identities and then taking action to help stop advanced email attacks sent to their customers."

The email identity of a business is constantly changing, driven by the addition of new cloud-based email services, the acquisition of new companies, or the set-up of unauthorized email servers by shadow IT. This creates both a security risk when unauthorized email is sent on behalf of that organization's brand, as well as a potential business problem if legitimate email is blocked from getting to customers.

"Cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting brand identities to defraud victims over email, which makes outbound email the number one unmanaged security risk for companies today," said Vidur Apparao, CTO, Agari. "Organizations need to strengthen their security initiatives to extend beyond their own internal email infrastructure and include the cloud-based service providers who communicate with customers, business partners and even their own employees on their behalf."

Agari Email Cloud Identity monitors more than 100 of the largest cloud-based email service providers, which send five billion emails every month on behalf of Agari customers. These customers, which include six of the top ten banks and five of the leading social media platforms, send on average 64 percent of their email via cloud-based email service providers.

"As the former postmaster of Twitter, protecting users from email attacks that impersonated our brand was critical to building trust," said Josh Aberant, CMO, SparkPost. "With the Agari platform, we were able to measure the attacks on our users and documented an average of 110 million attack emails every day impersonating our identity. After we started protecting our users with Agari, attack attempts quickly dropped to a few thousand emails per day, which never reached user inboxes. At the time, our biggest challenge was auditing third party senders and it's great to see Agari automating the process of discovering, tracking and managing cloud email senders."

"As a business that owns and operates integrated resorts, our relationship with our customers, the trust they have in our brand and our communications with them are essential to our success," said James Frazer, Information Security Consultant, The Star Entertainment Group. "With Agari, we are making an investment that will protect our customers, reinforce their trust in us and increase the value and engagement with our communications."

Agari Email Cloud Identity simplifies and automates the process of identifying, tracking and managing email senders that make up an organization's trusted online identity. The new capability leverages the power of the , which verifies online email identities based on insight into ten billion emails per day, to prevent attacks by stopping unauthorized email from reaching a company's customers, partners or employee inboxes. The Agari platform protects the inboxes of the world's largest organizations from the number one cybersecurity threat of advanced email attacks including phishing and business email compromise.

Agari Email Cloud Identity is available today as part of an annual subscription for Agari Customer Protect, at no additional cost.

