Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTC PINK: GRCU) Recruits Andrew Pitsicalis, CEO of Purple Haze Properties to Launch Celebrity Hemp Products

(firmenpresse) - INGLEWOOD, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTC PINK: GRCU) is pleased to bring Andrew Pitsicalis to GRCU as a consultant to market and brand hemp and CBD related products. Additionally, Mr. Pitsicalis will be the company's spokesperson. His vast experience in Cannabis and Celebrity Licensing will aid in launching some amazing celebrity branded and endorsed hemp products.

Andrew is the CEO of Purple Haze Properties, a company that licenses various celebrity IP to companies that manufacture products worldwide. Purple Haze has done licensing deals with legendary companies like ZIPPO lighters and BIC lighters International, to name a couple. Mr. Pitsicalis's corporation manages IP for various celebrities, like Jack Herer the Emperor of Hemp and Activist Charlo Green, Alaskan reporter that quit on air, in addition to legendary musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Motorhead, Digital Underground, & Anthrax for cannabis related IP.

Mr. Pitsicalis stated today, "I look forward to launching our first beverage in the next few weeks with GRCU. This will be a product line dedicated to the greatest guitarist in Rock N Roll History. I know Jimi's 2 billion fans worldwide will enjoy this product as it will contain the very best all natural ingredients as well as being a hemp based CBD beverage, which has so many benefits to the body."

Andrew Pitsicalis, CEO of Purple Haze Properties has over 20 years experience in the cannabis industry. Pitsicalis, consults in many areas from cultivation, production, marketing, sales, education, and media. Mr. Pitsicalis has participated in the subculture and has experience in high end functional glass distribution to companies worldwide. He was an original partner in some of the first cannabis travel events and VIP events for 20 years.

Mr. Pitsicalis has had his glass collections and genetics featured in Cannabis Magazines throughout the years. Mr. Pitsicalis is a National Board member of the National Cannabis Chamber of Commerce. He is the brand and licensing director and sits on the policy advisory board of CBIS. Cannabis Science works with the top doctors and scientist in cannabinoid research. Mr. Pitsicalis was awarded this year with a Hightimes Trailblazer Award given to the top 50 Pioneers in the Cannabis Industry.

Purple Haze Properties, LLC was founded through a partnership between Andrew Pitsicalis and Leon Hendrix, blood brother to the legendary guitar icon. Purple Haze Properties, LLC is one of the premiere sources for Jimi Hendrix cannabis related products. Purple Haze Properties is a premiere celebrity licensing company for the Cannabis Industry. We represent, Cannabis Licensing for many celebrities including, Jimi Hendrix, Motorhead, Digital Underground, 311, Anthrax, Charlo Greene, The Emperor of Hemp, Jack Herer, Baby Bash and others. Purple Haze Properties participates in all aspects of the cannabis industry including Licensing, Social, Medical, Music and Entertainment areas. Check us out at or .

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. develops, produces & distributes premium hemp based products in the following categories: Medical, Skin Care, Beauty, Fashion and lifestyle goods branded under the Original Hollywood Hemp Brand. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. also develops beverages branded under the Iconic Beverages

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is revenue-generating company that wholesales and retails hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. The company is currently Web-based and focuses on online retailing. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., operates a diverse portfolio of products and services within the botanical and cannabis industry, as permitted by law. From concept to production and distribution, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc., is continuously creating and introducing products that promote a healthy life style. .

