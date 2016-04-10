Marijuana Company of America Announces PreLaunch of HempSMART Brain: a Hemp Derived CBD Product to Support Brain Function

MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and hemp marketing and distribution company, is pleased to announce the prelaunch of the hempSMART Brain product has commenced.

"We are very excited to announce the hempSMART Brain prelaunch as we prepare to begin shipping orders in the coming weeks. A lot of time and energy went into developing this product and we are looking forward to getting it into the hands of our customers," said CEO, Donald Steinberg.

hempSMART Brain was developed to address the increase in neurologic and neurodegenerative challenges that have prompted a surge in scientific research on prevention and/or reversal of brain and nervous system pathology. A variety of natural products have been shown, in clinical trials, to improve neurological and cognitive function and there has been a surge of products being marketed to improve brain function. While the efficacy of some of these blends has been impressive, many utilize trace amounts of therapeutic ingredients, inadequate for any clinical effect.

HempSMART Brain is unique in that it utilizes a synergistic blend of natural neuroprotective and neuroregenerative compounds, all in clinically researched and verified therapeutic amounts. The Core Ingredients for this product are CBD, Astaxanthin, Phosphoryl Choline and Phosphatidyl Serine. Together, these ingredients promote and support brain function and neurogenesis. Additional natural compounds compliment the synergistic effects of the core ingredients.

HempSMART exemplifies the practical application of cutting edge research and premium botanical ingredients, in therapeutic amounts. HempSMART Brain is the first of its kind. The synergistic blend of clinically verified natural brain support, with water soluble CBD, crosses the blood-brain barrier and offers brain support and protection not previously available in the marketplace.

The hempSMART prelaunch website: is now active and accessible by the Company's members. Direct Sales leaders have been invited to join our prelaunch and begin referring others. This prelaunch will provide an indication of initial demand as orders are booked in the coming weeks, enabling management to adjust the manufacturing pipeline accordingly. The hempSMART Brain product is currently in production and is expected to ship in October 2016.

Marijuana Company of America ("MCOA") is a publicly traded company headquartered in Southern California. MCOA will distribute marijuana and products related to marijuana as well as CBD and hemp, using a variety of marketing approaches to distribute on a global basis.

The hempSMART brand represents MCOA's non-THC, hemp derived, product line. All HempSmart products are formulated with a cannabinoid base that is derived from hemp and has less than a .3% THC content.

Club Harmoneous (The Club) delivers all of the benefits of cannabis to its members harmoneously. The Club provides a wide range of cannabis products to its members, medicinal, adult use or healthy foods, body care and cosmetics. The Club products are top-quality and offered to members at competitive prices with the convenience of home delivery.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Marijuana Company of America, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Marijuana Company of America Inc. will provide management services that assist legal businesses to cultivate, sell, and distribute hemp and marijuana based products within the legal guidelines of individual states and international markets.

