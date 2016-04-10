Coro Drilling at Marimaca Returns More Exciting Intercepts Highlighted by 330m @ 0.80%CuT, 236m @ 0.81%CuT & 188m @1.06%CuT

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Coro Mining Corp. ("Coro" or the "Company") (TSX: COP) is pleased to announce the results of a further 7 reverse circulation (RC) holes from the 39 hole, 8530m hole program completed at its Marimaca copper project, located 22km E of the port of Mejillones in the II Region of Chile, (Fig. 1). We also announce the results of the remaining 4 diamond drill (DDH) holes of the 6 hole, 2021m program, aimed at providing metallurgical samples and geotechnical information; to corroborate the RC drilling; and to test deeper mineralization. Previous drill results (MAR-01 to MAR-21, MAR-24 to 26 and MAD-01 to 02B) were released on April 28, May 6 and September 6 2016, and results for the remaining 24 RC holes will be released over the coming weeks.

Coro has agreed a 1 month extension to October 24 2016 for its due diligence period for the Minera Rayrock (MR) acquisition announced on August 4 2016; MR is the owner of the Ivan SXEW plant located some 18km S of Marimaca, as well as a large claim position shown on Fig. 1. Coro also announces that Minera Penoles de Chile Ltda. has terminated its option over the Company's Llancahue prospect in central Chile.

Alan Stephens, President and CEO of Coro commented, "We are delighted with this latest batch of results from Marimaca, which continue to exceed our initial expectations for the deposit, both in thickness and grade. So far, drilling has only defined the SW limit of the mineralization, corresponding to the structural footwall of the deposit at surface. We will shortly be completing a drone based magnetic survey which we anticipate will further aid our understanding of the deposit and an initial resource estimate is scheduled for completion before year end."

Drilling Results

Latest results are shown on Tables 1a and 1b where %CuT means total copper. Drill hole locations are shown on Fig. 2 and in more detail on Fig. 3. Drill collars for all holes are shown on Table 2.

Geology & Mineralization

The Marimaca deposit comprises a significant oxidised enrichment blanket, with some of the enrichment partially or completely preserved as mixed and enriched zones respectively. Primary chalcopyrite mineralization has been intersected in some of the deeper holes. The overall control to mineralization is a major N-S trending approx. 60 degrees E dipping zone of fracturing, defined as the Marimaca Structure, cross cut by NE-SW oriented feeder structures, dipping to the SE. The host rock is a coarse grained Jurassic diorite intruded along the Structure by later diorite plugs and associated dykes that are related to the mineralization, all cross cut by post mineral andesitic sills and dykes. Strong potassic alteration and magnetite introduction accompanies the mineralization. Acid solubilities in the oxide zone are good at 74% for all assays greater than 0.1%CuT and rising to 80% for greater than 0.3%CuT.

Agreement Terms

Coro has the right to earn a 75% interest in the property as follows;

Twin Hole Analysis

Five of the DD holes were twinned with prior RC holes as follows; MAD-01/MAR-10, MAD-02/MAR-11, MAD-03/MAR- 03, MAD-05/MAR-04 and MAD-06/MAR-07. Recoveries in both RC and DD drilling exceeded 90%. Down hole surveying showed that the RC holes steepened more than the DD holes so that with increasing depth, the vertical separation invalidated the twinning exercise. However for the upper parts of the twins, there was good correlation between DD and RC holes and assays from both drilling methods will be used in the resource estimate.

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2 m continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Geolaquim laboratory in Copiapo, Chile by Coro personnel for preparation and assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Core from DDH holes was photographed, logged, split and sampled on site by Coro personnel and one half of the core sent to Geolaquim. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper) and CuS (acid soluble copper) by AAS. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Samples showing significant secondary sulphides will be assayed for CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) in due course. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.

Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 32 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas de Chile, was responsible for the design and execution of the exploration program and is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Alan Stephens, FIMMM, President and CEO, of Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience, and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, is responsible for the contents of this news release.

To view Fig 1: Location of Marimaca and Minera Rayrock Claims, please visit the following link:

To view Fig 2: Marimaca Drill Plan, Latest RC holes in pink, DDH holes in blue, previous RC holes in brown and remaining RC holes in black, please visit the following link:

To view Fig 3: Detailed drill plan showing latest RC holes in pink, DDH holes in blue, previous RC holes in brown, remaining RC holes in black, please visit the following link:

Intersections as follows:

Table 2: Marimaca Drill Collars

CORO MINING CORP.

Alan Stephens, President and CEO

About Coro Mining Corp.:

Coro's strategy is to grow a mining business through the discovery, development and operation of "Coro type" deposits. These are defined as projects at whatever stage of development, that are well located with respect to infrastructure and water, which have low permitting risk, and which have the potential to achieve a short and cost effective timeline to production. Our preference is for open pit heap leach copper projects, where we will seek to minimise capital investment rather than maximise NPV, where we will prioritise profitability over production rate, and finally, where the likely capital cost is financeable relative to our market capitalization. The Company's assets include its 65% interest in SCM Berta including the Berta and Salvadora deposits; the Marimaca drill stage project; the Planta Prat project; the Llancahue prospect; and a royalty on the San Jorge copper-gold project located in Argentina.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information, include but are not limited to those with respect to the geological potential and size of Marimaca. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are beyond Coro's ability to predict or control and may cause Coro's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any of its future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the operation of the Nora Plant, copper price volatility, and changes in debt and equity markets. Such forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the securities regulators in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:



Coro Mining Corp.

Michael Philpot

Executive Vice-President

(778) 240 2555 or (604) 682 5546







Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Francois Perron

(416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989





More information:

http://www.coromining.com



