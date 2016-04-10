SIRIOS: First Drilling Results of Summer 2016 at CHEECHOO

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Management of Sirios (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announce the first results of the ongoing diamond drilling campaign. The results of the first four drill holes have been received. Grades of 11.2 g/t Au over 5.8 metres including 56.2 g/t Au over 1.1 metres and 5.9 g/t Au over 8.8 metres including 40.6 g/t Au over 1,0 metre have been obtained in the extension of drill hole #25 (#25 ext). Drill hole #57 has intersected 7.4 g/t Au over 3.5 metres while drill hole #59 intersected multiple sections grading between 1.4 g/t Au and 7.8 g/t Au over widths ranging between 1 to 5.7 metres.

These first drill holes extend toward south-east zones already identified in the tonalite. Note that the complete extension of drill hole #25, down to a depth of 349 metres, yielded a weighted average grade of 1.2 g/t Au over 160 metres.

Exploration campaign Summer-Autumn 2016

Until now, twenty seven NQ drill holes have been completed, as well as the extension of drill holes #25 and 52, for a total of approximately 6,930 metres drilled, which is close to 70% of the Summer-Autumn 2016 drilling program. Maps showing the location of drill holes are available at the following links:

A pause in the drilling program is expected in order to allow the receipt of assay results from already completed holes to optimize the positioning of upcoming ones. Currently, samples of almost all completed drill holes have been sent to the laboratory for assay. The next series of results should be available and released at an interval of approximately two to three weeks.

A detailed geological mapping was undertaken on the area of rock unearthed by mechanical stripping completed in September. Almost 900 metres of channels have been sampled on the stripping site. Channels samples will be sent this week for analysis. Finally, the geological soil survey (humus) was completed recently, approximately 2,580 samples were collected and will be prepared for analysis in upcoming weeks.

MAIN ASSAY RESULTS

DRILL HOLES 25ext, 57, 58, 59

(i) Interval along the hole. true width not known

(ii) Visible gold

(iii) Maximum gold grade cut at 50 g/t

ms : Gold grade obtained by fire assay with metallic sieve of a 1 kg sample

Information and coordinates of drill holes collars

Sirios's fully owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, at 800 km north of Montreal and at less than 10 km of the Eleonore goldmine of the producer Goldcorp.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill cores were described by personnel of Sirios at the Cheechoo exploration camp. They were then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for analysis and other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and standards to core samples, all of which were prepared by Services Technominex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda. They were then assayed for gold by fire assay and atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in St-Germain-Boule, close to Rouyn-Noranda. Samples grading more than 3 g/t were re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold were assayed by pyro-analysis with metallic sieve from a sample of about 1 kg.

This press release was prepared by Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., President of Sirios, Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

