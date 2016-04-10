Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces Its Pre-IND Meeting with FDA was Granted

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE: TBP)(CSE: TBP.CN), through its subsidiary, PhytoPain Pharma Inc. ("PPP"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic cannabis-based products for the treatment of pain and other medical conditions announces that it received a PRE-IND Acknowledgement and Meeting Request Granted letter from the US FDA.

According to Dr. G. Chamberland, Chief Scientific Officer, PPP submitted a request for a Type B pre-IND meeting with the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its PPP001 dried cannabis drug product. The meeting will be held in late January 2017 with the Division of Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Addiction Products (DAAAP), Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).

Dr. Chamberland further commented that the Company intends on submitting a Clinical Trial Application later this year and, if authorized by Health Canada, would initiate its Phase I trial in humans later this year. He added, "The timing of the meeting with the FDA is perfect as it will allow the corporation time to adjust its clinical development program if the Orphan Drug Indications are granted. The first clinical trial of PPP001 will be performed in healthy volunteers and provide the Company with a good understanding of the pharmacokinetics and safety of the drug product. This will then allow the Company to subsequently proceed to perform clinical studies in patient populations based on an acceptable benefit-to-risk ratio for human subjects".

