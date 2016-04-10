Everton Resources Inc.: Airborne Survey Generates 31 High Priority Targets on Detour Lake Gold Project, Quebec

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Everton Resources Inc. ("Everton" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: EVR) is pleased to report on the completed detailed helicopter-borne magnetic and Time Domain electromagnetic survey of its 100% owned Detour Lake Gold Project, Quebec (NR August 30, 2016). The detailed interpretation of the geophysical data has generated 31 high priority gold targets.

The Detour Gold Quebec project area is a highly prospective area for gold deposits, located between two mines in production, the Detour Lake mine and the Casa Berardi mine. Everton's Detour Lake Gold Project claims were acquired using Diagnos Inc.'s resource detection system (CARDS) to target the gold potential in the Detour Lake area of Quebec.

Historically the main zone of the Detour Lake gold deposit was reportedly discovered by following a 2 km long Input EM anomaly with strong magnetic coincidence. Accordingly Everton's targeting approach will be the investigation of EM conductors with strong magnetic coincidence that have not been yet drill tested. Everton's detailed helicopter-borne magnetic and Time Domain electromagnetic survey has identified 31 prospective targets with a good correlation between magnetic and conductive lineaments for follow-up.

Everton's claim group covers 74.37 square kilometres, and requires effective intelligent prioritization of prospective areas to focus exploration efforts. Everton will compile all available geological and geochemical data for the Detour Project Area prioritizing each of the prospective areas outlined. Subject to prioritization, these areas will be investigated with basic ground prospective methods, followed up by soil geochemistry. Upon the subsequent review of all data, areas will be prioritized for additional further detailed work such as ground resistivity/IP or EM techniques. The rigorous detailed geophysics will be undertaken to maximize the success of future drilling.

Andre Audet, Chairman and CEO of Everton Resources, indicates, "I am very pleased to have been able to jumpstart Everton to being a major active player in the Detour Lake area. We have achieved this through the intelligent acquisition of claims using Diagnos Inc. CARDS system and, to further advance this project to the drilling stage, we are preparing to follow up on high quality targets similar that which lead to the discovery of the Detour Mine."

The technical content of this release was reviewed by Wade Kornik, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

Everton is an exploration company with concessions in the Dominican Republic adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo Mine, owned by the world's two largest gold mining companies, Barrick Gold Corporation (60%) in partnership with Goldcorp Inc. (40%) ("Goldcorp"). Everton also holds an interest in the Opinaca region of James Bay, Quebec where the Company has partnered with Hecla Mining Company which is advancing Everton's interest in the Opinaca B project by funding 100% of all exploration work on one of the largest land packages adjacent to Goldcorp's Eleonore gold deposit. Everton recently announced the acquisition of two properties: the Blue Sky Jackpot lithium property in Ontario and the Detour Lake gold property in Quebec.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of Everton's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Everton, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause Everton's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Everton's views as of the date of the release. While Everton anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Everton or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

