DIOS Discovers Gold in Outcropping Rocks on Clarkie

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- DIOS EXPLORATION (TSX VENTURE: DOS) is pleased to report gold was discovered for the first time on CLARKIE project and this, in outcropping sedimentary rocks, of same type and age hosting Eleonore gold mine, also both in La Grande slightly metamorphosed rocks, James Bay, Quebec, along Opinaca contact. Three (3) rock samples returned anomalous gold over 1 gram per tonne gold (including 1.66; 1.28 & 1.22 g/t gold). They all consist of silicified wackes with 1-2% disseminated pyrite and are clustered within 80 meters from each other. One is a 15 m x 5 m outcrop and two others are several meter large sub-outcropping/angular boulders within a 25 x 25 m boulder field. A gold-in-till train (13 samples over 0.10 g/t gold, up to 1.16 g/t gold) points towards the northern extent of this new gold occurrence.

Results of first ever seven-days reconnaissance program on CLARKIE following up proprietary data from a gold glacial dispersal train are significantly positive.

Main objective was to investigate Natel volcanic contact with Clarkie sediments (stratigraphic equivalent of those hosting world-class Goldcorp Eleonore gold mine), and adjacent diorite intrusions and porous conglomerates and tuffs.

On DIOS wholly-owned CLARKIE (no royalties), the Clarkie sedimentary Basin is dominated by folded wacke/ conglomerates with minor mafic volcanics and silicate iron formations. Dominant lithic wackes are locally silicified with traces to 3% disseminated pyrite/pyrrhotite particularly near contacts with mafic units and iron formations. Silicate iron formations (rusty orange gossans over a 2 km strike length) vary from one to forty meters thick. A (100-300 m thick) lapilli (block) felsic/intermediate volcaniclastic unit topped that mixed sequence. From 160 visited outcrops up to now on CLARKIE (114 claims for 70 sq. km), 88 samples were collected and assayed at ALS Global laboratory, Val d'Or, for gold (Au-AA23), incl. six blanks for quality control, supervised by Harold Desbiens, VP, M.Sc. Geo 43-101 QP.

