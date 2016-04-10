Namaste Announces New Partnerships With Sneaky Pete and VaporTownUSA

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or "Company) (CSE: N)(FRANKFURT: M5BQ) is pleased to report that it has entered into two new strategic partnerships to expand its market presence as the leading e-commerce company focused on vaporizers and accessories. The partnerships are with well-known online reviewer Sneaky Pete (SPV Enterprises LLC) and VaporTownUSA.com. Both these partnerships are anticpated to enhance the overall revenue of Namaste through online video reviews, high quality links to the Namaste sites and expansion of sales channels internationally. Additional information can be accessed on each of the entities at and .

Sneaky Pete is a leading source of information for cannabis consumers that has generated hundreds of thousands of YouTube views. Sneaky Pete's professional quality reviews focus on the latest vaporizer products and are often a first place of reference for product consumers. Sneaky Pete's videos drive traffic to Sneaky Pete's online store as well as affiliate traffic to Namaste. Under this new partnership, Namaste will manage all credit card processing, logistics and inventory fulfillment. SPV Enterprises will be compensated based on Namaste's drop shipping price platform. Namaste has already begun the integration of Sneaky Pete's online store and expects a live launch on or about October 10, 2016. Namaste will utilize its e-commerce resources to enhance video rankings and conversion rates for Sneaky Pete's Youtube channel and retail store.

VaporTownUSA.com is an existing online retail site for vaporizers and accessories. Namaste will be managing sales, customer service and logistics for VaportownUSA.com and net profits will be shared between VaporTownUSA.com management and Namaste equally. Through this relationship, Namaste plans to expand VaporTownUSA's product offering and increase sales by utilizing search engine optimization and inbound marketing techniques. VaporTownUSA generated approximately C$200,000 of revenues in 2015

Management Commentary

Mr. Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "These new partnerships with Sneaky Pete and VaporTownUSA represent our company's strategy to build and nurture strategic relationships within our industry through exposure to new sales channels and growth through online retail consolidation. We have always been strong supporters of Sneaky Pete and are very proud to have him on as a part of our team. Likewise, the partnership and integration of VaporTownUSA represents another aspect of our strategy in operating existing retail sites. Namaste continues to pursue multiple additional partnerships of this nature."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 ecommerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

Further information on the company and its products can be accessed through the link below:

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions. Namaste assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors 5 discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on . This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The CSE has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

