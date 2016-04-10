Cash and digital payment are main alternatives to cards for online purchases, says yStats.com report

(PresseBox) - A new report from Hamburg-based yStats.com, ?Global Alternative Online Payment Methods: First Half 2016,? details the methods used around the world to pay for online purchases. Cash on delivery is still relied on in many emerging markets, and digital payment systems are encroaching on the lead of credit cards in mature markets, according to research cited in the report.

Credit cards are used by over half of the world?s online shoppers, but the yStats.com report also points to regional diversity in alternative payment methods. Shoppers in Western Europe use digital payment systems more than credit cards, while in the Middle East and Africa as well as Eastern Europe, cash on delivery is still widely used. There are also a multiple country-specific alternative payment methods, such as Boleto Bancario in Brazil and iDEAL in the Netherlands.

Consumers are very interested in security of their online payments, occasionally driving the alternative methods. A survey cited in the yStats.com report reflects that the majority of online shoppers in Spain choose payment methods based on how secure they are. Having a variety of payment methods is also important to consumers. In Japan, close to one third of online shoppers have cancelled a purchase on not finding their preferred payment method available to them.



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.



We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





