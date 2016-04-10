AVST Now Part of Arrow Systems Integration Monitoring Solution

Keeps Business Running Efficiently With Prism OneView for CX-E

(firmenpresse) - FOOTHILL RANCH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- (AVST) has announced its CX-E platform is now supported in Arrow's Prism OneView remote monitoring and management solution. Prism OneView from Arrow Systems Integration brings customers a "single pane of glass" to monitor and manage the performance of all of their technologies -- from Avaya, Microsoft, Cisco, and now AVST.

Arrow, an AVST Elite Partner, is committed to providing customers with the very best in cutting-edge, world-class communications technology solutions. Prism OneView Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) features built-in discovery for more efficient asset management -- measurably increasing uptime. With Prism OneView, customers gain a quick and easy view into all elements of their unified communications (UC) environment -- including mobile, desktop and data center infrastructure. It's also customizable to meet the needs and the goals of the individual customer.

"AVST customers can now leverage Arrow's Prism OneView to proactively monitor the health of their UC network, reduce outages and accelerate resolutions, making their CX-E platform more efficient. We are excited to announce to our enterprise customers a technology to help optimize their UC operations," said Denny Michael, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AVST.

AVST's UC solution, CX-E, is the industry's most interoperable UC platform. CX-E applications include secure voice messaging, unified messaging, automated attendant, IVR, mobile client, speech-enabled personal assistant, call center, fax, and notification.

For more information about AVST's products, visit the company's website at .

With more than 30 years of continuous innovation, Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (AVST) is a trusted developer of software-based enterprise-class Unified Communications (UC) solutions.

Our mission is to design, deliver and support communications solutions that transform the productivity of individual workers, teams and enterprises while leveraging the value of their existing and evolving IT infrastructure.

Thousands of businesses worldwide rely on AVST to meet their mission-critical communications requirements, align their business with key trends and, with the world-class interoperability and flexibility of AVST's UC solutions, provide a bridge to their digital future.

Headquartered in Orange County, California, AVST maintains facilities in Seattle, Washington, Victoria B.C., Canada and the United Kingdom and has remote sales offices throughout the United States. AVST's UC solutions are sold and supported worldwide by an extensive network of resellers and OEM partners. To learn more about AVST, our products and partners, please visit or you can follow us at , or .

Stephanie Olsen



Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080





More information:

http://www.avst.com



PressRelease by

AVST

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 498659

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AVST

Stadt: FOOTHILL RANCH, CA





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease