Cineplex Community Day Event Brings Free, Family-Friendly Movies Across Canada

National Fundraising Effort Raises Money in support of WE Popcorn, Candy, Drinks and 'Change Bracelets' Available for $2

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Today, Cineplex Entertainment ("Cineplex") (TSX: CGX) announced that on Saturday, October 22, movie-lovers across Canada can enjoy a morning of free movies at their local Cineplex theatre - all in support of its national charitable partner, WE, a movement that brings people together and gives them the tools to change the world. Cineplex Community Day ("Community Day") treats guests to a selection of great family-friendly movies with all proceeds from donations and select concession sales supporting WE.

"As one of Canada's largest employers of young people, we are inspired by youth who take a starring role in making a difference in the world around them," said Ellis Jacob, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cineplex Entertainment. "We are proud to partner with WE and help to support their local program in Canada. While Community Day is one morning of free movies, Cineplex is dedicated to providing year-round support of WE initiatives to educate, empower and celebrate Canada's youth and their stories."

This year's exciting film line-up includes recently released popular films like The Good Dinosaur, Inside Out, Zootopia, The Finest Hours and The Jungle Book. Movie-lovers in attendance can enjoy a morning of free movies and select concessions like popcorn, soft drinks and certain candy items priced at $2.00 each. Theatres will also be selling ME to WE Cineplex 'Change Bracelets' for $2.00 each, which feature a motivational statement to inspire youth to create positive change. All proceeds from select concession and bracelet sales will benefit WE.

"Community Day is a great way for families and friends from across the country to come together, celebrate and be inspired by all those who are creating positive change both locally and globally," said Craig Kielburger, co-founder, WE. "Thanks to Cineplex and all of the incredible support from Community Day, we are able to empower young people across the country to make amazing impacts through our WE Schools program. Just this past school year, students involved in the program volunteered over four million hours and raised over $11 million for the local and global causes they care about."

On the morning of October 22, nearly all of Cineplex's 164 theatres across Canada will open their doors to guests, but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis only. Doors will open at 8:30 AM, movies will begin between 9:00 AM and 10:00 AM, and all locations will return to regular programming in the afternoon. Films are being shown in English and French depending upon the market, so guests are encouraged to visit for a list of participating theatres, showtimes and available languages.

The company thanks its corporate employees and theatre cast members who volunteer their time as well as Mars Canada and Wrigley Canada for providing products or services to make Community Day a reality.

Supporters can also join the Community Day conversation online with Cineplex Entertainment on Facebook (), Twitter () or Instagram ().

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 164 theatres with 1,678 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas, and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX, Poptopia, and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at Cineplex.com.

About WE

WE is a movement that brings people together and gives them the tools to change the world. A unique family of organizations, WE is made up of two divisions: WE Charity and ME to WE. WE Charity is the charitable division that empowers change with resources that create sustainable impact through the charity's domestic programming like WE Schools and internationally through the sustainable development model, WE Villages. ME to WE is a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences that allow people to do good through their everyday choices. Join the WE movement today at .

