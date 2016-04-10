GEP Equity Holdings Limited (a Subsidiary of Global Equity International Inc.) and the Billbarter Group Enter Into a Joint Venture Agreement With CPM SARL; Currently Working on US$1.25 Billion of Capital Funding

(firmenpresse) - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- (OTCQB: GEQU) and its fully owned subsidiaries, , (GEP - ) a global business consultancy firm with offices in Dubai and the United Kingdom that consults to a diverse number of companies around the world, are extremely pleased to announce that GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Billbarter Hungaria Zrt. (the Billbarter Group - ) have formally entered into a Joint Venture agreement with a Lebanon based company called CMP SARL (CPM - ).

, said: "On September 13, 2016, we entered into a joint venture agreement with the Billbarter Group. At the time we knew that this was a step in the right direction for our Company and, lo and behold, today we have the pleasure of announcing yet another massive step forward. Our newly formed joint venture with CPM will allow us, the Billbarter Group and GEP, to streamline capital funding projects that require a minimum of 200 million dollars and that are primarily asset and cash backed. This may not be a 'Giant step for mankind!' but it is definitely a giant step in the right direction for all parties involved. Onwards and upwards!"

said: "I am very glad that the Billbarter Group and GEP have entered into this new joint venture with CPM SARL. The Billbarter Group has been successfully sourcing capital funding for its international clientele for some years now but with our new partner, CPM, we now have exponentially expanded our ability to fund much larger projects in a much shorter timeframe. Currently, the GEP, Billbarter & CPM joint venture is processing US$1.25 billion worth of funding deals including the US$301.5 million property development project for Majestic Wealth Ltd. that GEQU publically announced on September 8th of this year. In our joint collaboration, CPM will be the lender and source of capital funding, and the Billbarter Group and GEP will assist their common clients with all facets of the agreed mandate, including carrying out extensive due diligence at the highest professional standards, to ensure that all funding transactions run as smoothly as possible. We at Billbarter firmly believe the GEP, Billbarter & CPM unity is a huge opportunity for our respective companies and also our clients. We have diligently managed to surround ourselves with very strong and experienced partners not just on the field of project financing but also in the field of project management."

said: "Our Company has been a project funder, service provider and facilitator for more than 15 years. Our team has an extensive track record and experience in business and property finance. CPM provides a wide range of traditional and "just-in-time" business finance solutions, offered after carefully evaluating potential clients' needs and requirements. Our Company´s forte is funding commercial property and real estate projects, in particular, in the UK and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We are extremely happy to have negotiated and signed a joint venture agreement with GEP and the Billbarter Group as there is a lot of synergy between our companies, hence we firmly believe that we can complete many multi-million dollar deals together in the very near future."

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Global Equity Partners Plc. and GEP Equity Holdings Ltd., advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centers of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many Public Stock Exchanges worldwide.

The Billbarter Group currently consults with over 25,000 companies around the globe and has circa Eight Billion Euros of projects under management and in their portfolio. The Billbarter Group offers a wide range of services, such as commercial mortgages, factoring, asset finance, corporate finance, property development finance, management buy-outs, refinancing and business acquisition funding but specializes in assisting with funding property related and assets backed transactions offering clients more than a decade of experience in international property intermediation. The Company has a seasoned management team and has a presence in 13 countries in Europe, 2 in the Americas and a further 7 in Asia and Australia.

CPM SARL is a Company that has over 15 years of history. The Company provides services that consist of seven distinct divisions varying from General Contracting, Project Management, Design and Supervision, Project Funding and Finance, Procurement, Waste to Energy and Real Estate Development. CPM has recently closed and completed financing projects such as $780 million for a gold mine in South America, $165 million for a water distribution and collection development business in Lebanon, $5 Billion of funding for an oil refinery in Asia and $415 million for a water and sewer redevelopment in the USA.

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

