Nuvias acquires SIPHON Networks

SIPHON Networks set to expand in UK and across EMEA
London, England: 4th October 2016 - Nuvias Group, the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, today announced the acquisition of SIPHON Networks, a leading unified communications (UC) solutions and technology integrator for the channel. The deal will see Nuvias making a significant investment in SIPHON to accelerate the integrators expansion, both in the UK and across EMEA.
Paul Eccleston, CEO Nuvias Group, said: SIPHON is a great business with an exceptional reputation in the UC market. Its focus on high level service and solutions capabilities for the channel is perfectly aligned with the Nuvias Group philosophy and strategy. SIPHON is also highly complementary to the cyber security, advanced networking and UC capabilities of Wick Hill and Zycko, the existing businesses in the Group.
SIPHON will continue to operate from the same location, with the same staff and the same management team, led by Steve Harris, who will remain as managing director. We will protect what has already been built by SIPHON, added Eccleston. We will enhance it through the other capabilities in the Nuvias Group, and we will expand it, taking it across EMEA.
Steve Harris, managing director for SIPHON Networks, said: This is a great opportunity for SIPHON staff, vendor partners and customers. It enables us to accelerate our growth plans and expand geographically in the UK and EMEA, as part of a much larger organisation, which shares our core beliefs and dedication to high service levels, and has the resources to help us realise our goals.
