Nuvias acquires SIPHON Networks

SIPHON Networks set to expand in UK and across EMEA

Nuvias Group logo

(firmenpresse) - SIPHON Networks set to expand in UK and across EMEA



London, England: 4th October 2016 - Nuvias Group, the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, today announced the acquisition of SIPHON Networks, a leading unified communications (UC) solutions and technology integrator for the channel. The deal will see Nuvias making a significant investment in SIPHON to accelerate the integrators expansion, both in the UK and across EMEA.



Paul Eccleston, CEO Nuvias Group, said: SIPHON is a great business with an exceptional reputation in the UC market. Its focus on high level service and solutions capabilities for the channel is perfectly aligned with the Nuvias Group philosophy and strategy. SIPHON is also highly complementary to the cyber security, advanced networking and UC capabilities of Wick Hill and Zycko, the existing businesses in the Group.



SIPHON will continue to operate from the same location, with the same staff and the same management team, led by Steve Harris, who will remain as managing director. We will protect what has already been built by SIPHON, added Eccleston. We will enhance it through the other capabilities in the Nuvias Group, and we will expand it, taking it across EMEA.



Steve Harris, managing director for SIPHON Networks, said: This is a great opportunity for SIPHON staff, vendor partners and customers. It enables us to accelerate our growth plans and expand geographically in the UK and EMEA, as part of a much larger organisation, which shares our core beliefs and dedication to high service levels, and has the resources to help us realise our goals.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Nuvias-acquires-SIPHON-Networks



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 16:20

Language: English

News-ID 498662

Character count: 1712

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 04/10/2016



Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease