Atos delivers digital services for the Siemens Cloud Platform MindSphere

Munich, 4 October 2016 - Siemens and Atos announce today within the framework of

their strategic digital alliance since 2011, their reinforced cooperation to

offer digital innovations for manufacturing companies: Atos prepares to offer

ready-made applications as well as all integration, infrastructure and security

services necessary to build customer-specific applications on the MindSphere

platform. MindSphere has been designed as an open ecosystem to optimize plant

performance by collecting and analyzing large datasets in industry. It forms the

basis for applications and data-based services from Siemens and third parties,

such as predictive maintenance, energy data management or resource optimization.

For example machine manufacturers can use MindSphere as a platform to monitor

machine fleets for service purposes throughout the world, reduce their downtimes

and consequently offer new business models.



Leveraging on the joint R&D investments with Siemens on Cloud and Data

Analytics, Atos will be one of the first MindSphere partners delivering a broad

set of IT and digital services. Atos offers MindSphere customers a structured

approach; from quick-start services with first real results to production

readiness of MindSphere applications, in order to accelerate the prototyping,

validation and deployment of MindSphere applications through automated and

predefined use cases.



The services in detail:



Use Case Evaluation Workshop: A methodology based on the identification and

qualification of feasible, MindSphere-related use cases for further validation

in the customer environment.



Use Case Prototype: A structured approach to verify the technical and economic



feasibility of the MindSphere use case implementation for the customer.



Use Case Integration: Integration of the validated use cases in the customer

environment, including the underlying applications and data analytics.



Application Development: Atos will provide the services to design and develop

applications for MindSphere. Atos will start to deliver MindSphere services in

the 4th quarter of 2016, providing these services and applications to global

manufacturing customers of both Atos and Siemens. For 2017 Atos plans to expand

MindSphere services and offer customers a hosting service for the MindSphere

platform, either from the cloud or on premise.



Philippe Miltin, Atos Group Senior Vice-President for Manufacturing, Retail and

Transportation said: "Thanks to this close cooperation between a global leader

in IT services and a global leader in manufacturing, we will be jointly

providing our clients with a better service and helping them along their journey

towards digital transformation. We are convinced and excited that all our

manufacturing customers will benefit from this new competitive advantage."



Ralf Michael Wagner, Siemens AG, Head of Plant Data Services, said: "Atos and

Siemens have been partners since 2011. With the MindSphere agreement we

intensify our collaboration and will be able to support our customers in getting

value out of the data that is generated by their industrial assets."







Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood

for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and

internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than

200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and

digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient,

resource-saving technologies, Siemens is No. 1 in offshore wind turbine

construction, a leading supplier of gas and steam turbines for power generation,

a major provider of power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure

solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The

company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment - such as

computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems - and a leader in

laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2015, which ended on

September 30, 2015, Siemens generated revenue of ?75.6 billion and net income of

?7.4 billion. At the end of September 2015, the company had around 348,000

employees worldwide.



About Atos



Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma

annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72

countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems

Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &

Cyber-security solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,

the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With

its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with

clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,

Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and

Transportation.



Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and helps

organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the Worldwide

Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed

on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos

Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.



Contact:



Dr. David Petry



+49 (9131) 172-6616



Stefan Pieper



+49 178 4686875



