Atos delivers digital services for the Siemens Cloud Platform MindSphere

Atos partners with Siemens to support MindSphere - Siemens Cloud Platform
Atos to deliver a broad set of IT-services and applications
Munich, 4 October 2016 - Siemens and Atos announce today within the framework of
their strategic digital alliance since 2011, their reinforced cooperation to
offer digital innovations for manufacturing companies: Atos prepares to offer
ready-made applications as well as all integration, infrastructure and security
services necessary to build customer-specific applications on the MindSphere
platform. MindSphere has been designed as an open ecosystem to optimize plant
performance by collecting and analyzing large datasets in industry. It forms the
basis for applications and data-based services from Siemens and third parties,
such as predictive maintenance, energy data management or resource optimization.
For example machine manufacturers can use MindSphere as a platform to monitor
machine fleets for service purposes throughout the world, reduce their downtimes
and consequently offer new business models.
Leveraging on the joint R&D investments with Siemens on Cloud and Data
Analytics, Atos will be one of the first MindSphere partners delivering a broad
set of IT and digital services. Atos offers MindSphere customers a structured
approach; from quick-start services with first real results to production
readiness of MindSphere applications, in order to accelerate the prototyping,
validation and deployment of MindSphere applications through automated and
predefined use cases.
The services in detail:
Use Case Evaluation Workshop: A methodology based on the identification and
qualification of feasible, MindSphere-related use cases for further validation
in the customer environment.
Use Case Prototype: A structured approach to verify the technical and economic
feasibility of the MindSphere use case implementation for the customer.
Use Case Integration: Integration of the validated use cases in the customer
environment, including the underlying applications and data analytics.
Application Development: Atos will provide the services to design and develop
applications for MindSphere. Atos will start to deliver MindSphere services in
the 4th quarter of 2016, providing these services and applications to global
manufacturing customers of both Atos and Siemens. For 2017 Atos plans to expand
MindSphere services and offer customers a hosting service for the MindSphere
platform, either from the cloud or on premise.
Philippe Miltin, Atos Group Senior Vice-President for Manufacturing, Retail and
Transportation said: "Thanks to this close cooperation between a global leader
in IT services and a global leader in manufacturing, we will be jointly
providing our clients with a better service and helping them along their journey
towards digital transformation. We are convinced and excited that all our
manufacturing customers will benefit from this new competitive advantage."
Ralf Michael Wagner, Siemens AG, Head of Plant Data Services, said: "Atos and
Siemens have been partners since 2011. With the MindSphere agreement we
intensify our collaboration and will be able to support our customers in getting
value out of the data that is generated by their industrial assets."
###
Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood
for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and
internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than
200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and
digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient,
resource-saving technologies, Siemens is No. 1 in offshore wind turbine
construction, a leading supplier of gas and steam turbines for power generation,
a major provider of power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure
solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The
company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment - such as
computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems - and a leader in
laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2015, which ended on
September 30, 2015, Siemens generated revenue of ?75.6 billion and net income of
?7.4 billion. At the end of September 2015, the company had around 348,000
employees worldwide.
Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.
About Atos
Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma
annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72
countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems
Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &
Cyber-security solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,
the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With
its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with
clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,
Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and
Transportation.
Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and helps
organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the Worldwide
Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed
on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos
Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.
For more information, visit: www.atos.net.
Contact:
Dr. David Petry
+49 (9131) 172-6616
david.petry(at)siemens.com
Stefan Pieper
+49 178 4686875
Stefan.pieper(at)atos.net
