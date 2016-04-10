(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SGI also surpasses 800 Terabyte (TB) milestone for total scale-up systems
running SAP HANA
MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SGI (NASDAQ:SGI), a
global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics and data
management, announced that enterprises can now leverage the Intel-based SGI UV
300H server in a multi-node cluster (scale out) to run SAP® Business Warehouse
(SAP BW) on SAP HANA® or new SAP BW/4HANA. Unique to SGI, the cluster nodes can
later be reconfigured as single-node systems with 1 to 32TB of shared memory
(scale up) to run SAP S/4HANA® and other real-time applications. SGI also
announced that deployments of the SGI UV 300H as a single-node system provide in
total over 800 Terabytes of in-memory computing capacity to organizations
running the SAP HANA platform. These announcements reflect SGI's broadening
leadership in high-performance data analytics and continuing innovation to
achieve greater insight and gain competitive advantage with SAP HANA.
SGI UV 300H is now SAP-certified under general availability in a clustered
scale-out configuration to run SAP BW on SAP HANA or SAP BW/4HANA, using four to
sixteen 8-socket nodes and up to 56 Terabytes of in-memory computing capacity.
When business lines wish to move to real-time analytics utilizing SAP Business
Suite on SAP HANA, SAP Bank Analyzer, SAP S/4HANA Finance, or other SAP S/4HANA
applications, the clustered systems can be fully repurposed to form single-node
systems with 4 to 32 sockets. By avoiding the need to "rip and replace" multi-
node clusters when single-node systems are required, IT organizations can enjoy
considerable cost savings by protecting investments and reduce time to solution.
More than 100 single-node SGI UV 300H systems have been installed in
organizations worldwide to provide data analytics in real time with SAP HANA and
enable business lines to know when, where and how customers are buying without
delay; view inventories, supply chains or financials with up-to-the-second
accuracy; and spot market changes early and adjust with precision. These SGI
systems deliver in total over 800 Terabytes of in-memory computing capacity -
reflecting customer capacity growth in excess of 300% over the past twelve
months.
Announcement Highlights
* SGI UV 300H is now SAP-certified under general availability in a clustered
scale-out configuration to run SAP BW on SAP HANA or SAP BW/4HANA, using
four to sixteen 8-socket nodes and up to 56 Terabytes of in-memory computing
capacity. Customers can now leverage SGI's innovative in-memory computing
technology in multi-node configurations, and later broadly reconfigure their
system investments when moving to real-time applications that require single
nodes.
* More than 100 single-node SGI UV 300H systems have been installed in
organizations worldwide to provide data analytics in real time with SAP
HANA. These SGI systems deliver in total over 800 Terabytes of in-memory
computing capacity - reflecting customer capacity growth in excess of 300%
over the past twelve months.
Technical Information
* SGI UV 300H is a model of the SGI UV 300 supercomputer and purpose-built for
SAP HANA.
* #1 in scale-up capacity for SAP HANA, SGI UV 300H is SAP-certified under
general availability as a single-node system with 4 to 20 sockets and 1 to
20 Terabytes of cache-coherent shared memory. Utilizing a modular chassis
architecture, the system scales up seamlessly in 4-socket increments.
* SGI UV 300H is SAP-certified under general availability as a multi-node
system that scales out from 4 to 16 nodes and, allowing for a minimum of one
failover node, with up to 120 sockets and 56 Terabytes of shared memory.
Each 8-socket node consists of two chassis that can be re-connected to form
single nodes with up to 32 sockets and 32 Terabytes of shared memory.
* Collectively, SGI UV 300H systems have performed with 99.99 percent uptime,
with many configured in high-availability and disaster recovery
configurations to provide "five 9s" (99.999 percent) application
availability.
* Featuring Intel® Xeon® E7 v4 or v3 processors, 7(th) generation SGI NUMAlink
technology, and pre-installed with SUSE® Linux Enterprise Server or Red Hat
Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA, SGI UV 300H can be deployed as a fully pre-
configured single-node or multi-node appliance or SAP HANA tailored data
center integration.
For more information about SGI UV 300H solutions for SAP HANA, please
visit: http://www.sgi.com/saphana.
Supporting Quotes
"For large enterprises that plan to migrate to SAP S/4HANA but wish to begin
their journey to SAP HANA with SAP BW, our new SGI cluster offering is
unquestionably the optimal solution," said Jorge Titinger, president and CEO,
SGI. "The scalability of the SGI UV 300H architecture coupled with our expertise
in mission-critical environments provides an ideal path to real-time business
with SAP HANA."
Suggested Tweets
* (at)sgi_corp introduces unique scale-out solution for #SAPHANA w/investment
protection when moving to real-time analytics #HPDA (at)SAP (at)SAPInMemory
* Now, SGI exceeds 800TB Milestone in Total Systems Deployed for SAP HANA
#HPDA (at)SAP (at)SAPInMemory (at)sgi_corp #SAPHANA
* SGI UV 300H is now SAP-certified under GA in a clustered scale-out config to
run SAP BW/4HANA up to 56TB (at)SAP (at)sgi_corp
About SGI
SGI is a global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics
and data management that enable customers to accelerate time to discovery,
innovation and profitability. Visit sgi.com (sgi.com/) for more information.
Connect with SGI on Twitter ((at)sgi_corp), YouTube (youtube.com/sgicorp),
Facebook (facebook.com/sgiglobal) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/sgi).
Grayling Public Relations: Crystal Yang | (415) 593-1400 | sgi(at)grayling.com
SGI Investor Relations Contact: Ben Liao | (669) 900-8090 | bliao(at)sgi.com
© 2016 Silicon Graphics International Corp. All rights reserved. SGI, the SGI
logo, SGI UV are trademarks or registered trademarks of Silicon Graphics
International Corp. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other
countries. SAP, SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA, SAP BW/4HANA, Other SAP products and
services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or
registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and
other countries. Seehttp://www.sap.com/corporate-
en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.
Intel and Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. All
other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective
companies.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SGI - Silicon Graphics International Corp via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.sgi.com
Date: 10/04/2016 - 15:00
Language: English
News-ID 498665
Character count: 7963
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SGI - Silicon Graphics International Corp
Stadt: FREMONT
Number of hits: 54
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.753
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|6
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|223
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.