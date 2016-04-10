SGI Introduces Unique Scale-out Solution for SAP HANA® that Protects Investments When Moving to Real-time Business

SGI also surpasses 800 Terabyte (TB) milestone for total scale-up systems

running SAP HANA



MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SGI (NASDAQ:SGI), a

global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics and data

management, announced that enterprises can now leverage the Intel-based SGI UV

300H server in a multi-node cluster (scale out) to run SAP® Business Warehouse

(SAP BW) on SAP HANA® or new SAP BW/4HANA. Unique to SGI, the cluster nodes can

later be reconfigured as single-node systems with 1 to 32TB of shared memory

(scale up) to run SAP S/4HANA® and other real-time applications. SGI also

announced that deployments of the SGI UV 300H as a single-node system provide in

total over 800 Terabytes of in-memory computing capacity to organizations

running the SAP HANA platform. These announcements reflect SGI's broadening

leadership in high-performance data analytics and continuing innovation to

achieve greater insight and gain competitive advantage with SAP HANA.



SGI UV 300H is now SAP-certified under general availability in a clustered

scale-out configuration to run SAP BW on SAP HANA or SAP BW/4HANA, using four to

sixteen 8-socket nodes and up to 56 Terabytes of in-memory computing capacity.

When business lines wish to move to real-time analytics utilizing SAP Business

Suite on SAP HANA, SAP Bank Analyzer, SAP S/4HANA Finance, or other SAP S/4HANA

applications, the clustered systems can be fully repurposed to form single-node

systems with 4 to 32 sockets. By avoiding the need to "rip and replace" multi-

node clusters when single-node systems are required, IT organizations can enjoy

considerable cost savings by protecting investments and reduce time to solution.



More than 100 single-node SGI UV 300H systems have been installed in

organizations worldwide to provide data analytics in real time with SAP HANA and



enable business lines to know when, where and how customers are buying without

delay; view inventories, supply chains or financials with up-to-the-second

accuracy; and spot market changes early and adjust with precision. These SGI

systems deliver in total over 800 Terabytes of in-memory computing capacity -

reflecting customer capacity growth in excess of 300% over the past twelve

months.



Announcement Highlights



* SGI UV 300H is now SAP-certified under general availability in a clustered

scale-out configuration to run SAP BW on SAP HANA or SAP BW/4HANA, using

four to sixteen 8-socket nodes and up to 56 Terabytes of in-memory computing

capacity. Customers can now leverage SGI's innovative in-memory computing

technology in multi-node configurations, and later broadly reconfigure their

system investments when moving to real-time applications that require single

nodes.

* More than 100 single-node SGI UV 300H systems have been installed in

organizations worldwide to provide data analytics in real time with SAP

HANA. These SGI systems deliver in total over 800 Terabytes of in-memory

computing capacity - reflecting customer capacity growth in excess of 300%

over the past twelve months.



Technical Information



* SGI UV 300H is a model of the SGI UV 300 supercomputer and purpose-built for

SAP HANA.

* #1 in scale-up capacity for SAP HANA, SGI UV 300H is SAP-certified under

general availability as a single-node system with 4 to 20 sockets and 1 to

20 Terabytes of cache-coherent shared memory. Utilizing a modular chassis

architecture, the system scales up seamlessly in 4-socket increments.

* SGI UV 300H is SAP-certified under general availability as a multi-node

system that scales out from 4 to 16 nodes and, allowing for a minimum of one

failover node, with up to 120 sockets and 56 Terabytes of shared memory.

Each 8-socket node consists of two chassis that can be re-connected to form

single nodes with up to 32 sockets and 32 Terabytes of shared memory.

* Collectively, SGI UV 300H systems have performed with 99.99 percent uptime,

with many configured in high-availability and disaster recovery

configurations to provide "five 9s" (99.999 percent) application

availability.

* Featuring Intel® Xeon® E7 v4 or v3 processors, 7(th) generation SGI NUMAlink

technology, and pre-installed with SUSE® Linux Enterprise Server or Red Hat

Enterprise Linux for SAP HANA, SGI UV 300H can be deployed as a fully pre-

configured single-node or multi-node appliance or SAP HANA tailored data

center integration.



For more information about SGI UV 300H solutions for SAP HANA, please

visit: http://www.sgi.com/saphana.



Supporting Quotes



"For large enterprises that plan to migrate to SAP S/4HANA but wish to begin

their journey to SAP HANA with SAP BW, our new SGI cluster offering is

unquestionably the optimal solution," said Jorge Titinger, president and CEO,

SGI. "The scalability of the SGI UV 300H architecture coupled with our expertise

in mission-critical environments provides an ideal path to real-time business

with SAP HANA."



About SGI



SGI is a global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics

and data management that enable customers to accelerate time to discovery,

innovation and profitability. Visit sgi.com (sgi.com/) for more information.



© 2016 Silicon Graphics International Corp. All rights reserved. SGI, the SGI

logo, SGI UV are trademarks or registered trademarks of Silicon Graphics

International Corp. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other

countries. SAP, SAP HANA, SAP S/4HANA, SAP BW/4HANA, Other SAP products and

services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or

registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and

other countries. Seehttp://www.sap.com/corporate-

en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

Intel and Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. All

other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective

companies.









