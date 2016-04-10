NADL - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. announces amendment to agreement with Jurong Shipyard

Hamilton, Bermuda, October 4, 2016 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. ("NADL" or

"the Company") refers to the press release on December 3, 2015, June 7, 2016 and

August 25, 2016 which announced a standstill agreement and subsequent amendments

to defer delivery of the semi-submersible West Rigel ("the Unit").



Today the Company announces an amendment has been agreed with Jurong Shipyard

Pte Ltd ("Jurong"), which extends the delivery deferral period to January

6, 2017. The extension allows the parties to continue to explore commercial

opportunities for the Unit.



As previously agreed, in the event no employment is secured for the Unit and no

alternative transaction is completed, the Company and Jurong will form a Joint

Asset Holding Company for joint ownership of the Unit, to be owned 23% by the

Company and 77% by Jurong.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







