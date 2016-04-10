(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Datawatch Monarch Enables CCG Customers to Achieve Maximum ROI from BI and
Analytics Solutions by Speeding Time-to-Insight for Better, Faster Business
Decisions
BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation
(NASDAQ:DWCH) today announced a joint partnership with Convergence Consulting
Group (CCG), a vendor-agnostic data and analytics consulting firm. Through this
new partnership, CCG will empower its clients to achieve maximum ROI from their
existing Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics investments by implementing
Datawatch Monarch, Datawatch's self-service data preparation (prep) solution.
Monarch provides organizations with rapid data prep that speeds time-to-insight
for enhanced decision making and improved operational processes.
Barriers to Mastering Advanced Analytics
BI used to be the sole responsibility of IT departments, but, over the past few
years, the industry has seen a shift in power from IT to business users. Company
executives can make unrealistic, time-sensitive requests for reporting,
visualizations and analysis, and business users tasked with fulfilling these
requests don't have time to wait for IT to run a report or provide access to
required data. As a result of this changing landscape, the self-service
analytics movement is rapidly gaining momentum - but it hasn't come without its
share of challenges.
Data that provides the best analytical value has traditionally been locked away
in multi-structured or unstructured documents, such as text reports, web pages,
PDFs, JSON and log files. The only way for the average business user to use this
information has been to manually rekey and reconcile the data, which are time-
intensive and error-prone processes. Additionally, in many instances, an
organization's source data is diverse, and rarely presents itself in a form that
is accessible or in the format needed to perform analytics.
Consequently, business users are only relying on easily accessible data, such as
relational, CSV and other standard, structured data, for analysis, and, even
still, are spending the majority of their time preparing data rather than
analyzing it.
Rapid Data Prep for Accelerated Analytics Success
Datawatch Monarch enables business users to overcome traditional data challenges
by automating retrieval and prep processes. With Monarch, users can easily
access, manipulate, enrich and combine disparate data from virtually any source.
They can then quickly prepare it for analysis in visualization, analytics and
cognitive tools, such as Tableau, IBM Watson Analytics and IBM Cognos Analytics,
in a fraction of the time that it takes using spreadsheets and other manually-
intensive measures.
Users spend less time preparing data and more time performing analysis that will
result in timely, more informed business decisions and better operational
processes. And, while Monarch provides the ease-of-use and agility that business
users demand, it also satisfies IT's need for security and compliance, providing
governance capabilities such as data masking, data retention, data lineage and
role-based permissions.
"Many organizations are still falling short when it comes to advanced analytics
because they don't have an effective self-service data prep solution in place,"
said Anthony Ciancio, VP of Analytics, CCG. "Business users need answers a lot
faster than IT can deliver, and they require rapid self-service data prep that
speeds time-to-insight and meets executives' expectations. With Datawatch
Monarch, we're able to satisfy the demands of business users by getting quality
data into their hands very quickly, while enabling organizations to make the
most out of their existing BI and analytics investments."
Datawatch and CCG to Co-Host Live Webinar
Datawatch and CCG will co-host a live webinar titled "Rapid Data Prep for
Accelerated Analytics Success" on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 at 11 a.m. ET. The
webinar will demonstrate how users can leverage tools such as Datawatch Monarch
to drastically reduce data prep time by up to 80 percent, and provide best
practices for unlocking a wide variety of hidden data, preparing it and speeding
time-to-insight for faster, more informed decision making. To register for the
webinar, click here.
Datawatch and CCG will also be exhibiting at IBM World of Watson, which will
take place Oct. 24-27, 2016 in Las Vegas. Stop by the company booths (425 and
346, respectively) to get more information on their joint partnership or to
learn how self-service data prep helps organizations master advanced analytics
processes.
"The benefits of using self-service data prep in advanced analytics processes
are endless, but many organizations still don't know about or understand this
technology," said Jenn McAuliffe, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, Datawatch.
"CCG will play an instrumental role in increasing awareness of self-service data
prep by demonstrating to its hundreds of customers the value that Monarch
provides. Using our technology, even novice business users can rapidly and
easily transform data into actionable intelligence that delivers business
value."
For more information about Datawatch, go to: www.datawatch.com.
