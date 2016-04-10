Datawatch and Convergence Consulting Group Partner to Help Companies Master Advanced Analytics with Rapid Data Prep

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation

(NASDAQ:DWCH) today announced a joint partnership with Convergence Consulting

Group (CCG), a vendor-agnostic data and analytics consulting firm. Through this

new partnership, CCG will empower its clients to achieve maximum ROI from their

existing Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics investments by implementing

Datawatch Monarch, Datawatch's self-service data preparation (prep) solution.

Monarch provides organizations with rapid data prep that speeds time-to-insight

for enhanced decision making and improved operational processes.



Barriers to Mastering Advanced Analytics

BI used to be the sole responsibility of IT departments, but, over the past few

years, the industry has seen a shift in power from IT to business users. Company

executives can make unrealistic, time-sensitive requests for reporting,

visualizations and analysis, and business users tasked with fulfilling these

requests don't have time to wait for IT to run a report or provide access to

required data. As a result of this changing landscape, the self-service

analytics movement is rapidly gaining momentum - but it hasn't come without its

share of challenges.



Data that provides the best analytical value has traditionally been locked away

in multi-structured or unstructured documents, such as text reports, web pages,

PDFs, JSON and log files. The only way for the average business user to use this

information has been to manually rekey and reconcile the data, which are time-

intensive and error-prone processes. Additionally, in many instances, an

organization's source data is diverse, and rarely presents itself in a form that



is accessible or in the format needed to perform analytics.



Consequently, business users are only relying on easily accessible data, such as

relational, CSV and other standard, structured data, for analysis, and, even

still, are spending the majority of their time preparing data rather than

analyzing it.



Rapid Data Prep for Accelerated Analytics Success

Datawatch Monarch enables business users to overcome traditional data challenges

by automating retrieval and prep processes. With Monarch, users can easily

access, manipulate, enrich and combine disparate data from virtually any source.

They can then quickly prepare it for analysis in visualization, analytics and

cognitive tools, such as Tableau, IBM Watson Analytics and IBM Cognos Analytics,

in a fraction of the time that it takes using spreadsheets and other manually-

intensive measures.



Users spend less time preparing data and more time performing analysis that will

result in timely, more informed business decisions and better operational

processes. And, while Monarch provides the ease-of-use and agility that business

users demand, it also satisfies IT's need for security and compliance, providing

governance capabilities such as data masking, data retention, data lineage and

role-based permissions.



"Many organizations are still falling short when it comes to advanced analytics

because they don't have an effective self-service data prep solution in place,"

said Anthony Ciancio, VP of Analytics, CCG. "Business users need answers a lot

faster than IT can deliver, and they require rapid self-service data prep that

speeds time-to-insight and meets executives' expectations. With Datawatch

Monarch, we're able to satisfy the demands of business users by getting quality

data into their hands very quickly, while enabling organizations to make the

most out of their existing BI and analytics investments."



Datawatch and CCG to Co-Host Live Webinar

Datawatch and CCG will co-host a live webinar titled "Rapid Data Prep for

Accelerated Analytics Success" on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 at 11 a.m. ET. The

webinar will demonstrate how users can leverage tools such as Datawatch Monarch

to drastically reduce data prep time by up to 80 percent, and provide best

practices for unlocking a wide variety of hidden data, preparing it and speeding

time-to-insight for faster, more informed decision making. To register for the

webinar, click here.



Datawatch and CCG will also be exhibiting at IBM World of Watson, which will

take place Oct. 24-27, 2016 in Las Vegas. Stop by the company booths (425 and

346, respectively) to get more information on their joint partnership or to

learn how self-service data prep helps organizations master advanced analytics

processes.



"The benefits of using self-service data prep in advanced analytics processes

are endless, but many organizations still don't know about or understand this

technology," said Jenn McAuliffe, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, Datawatch.

"CCG will play an instrumental role in increasing awareness of self-service data

prep by demonstrating to its hundreds of customers the value that Monarch

provides. Using our technology, even novice business users can rapidly and

easily transform data into actionable intelligence that delivers business

value."



For more information about Datawatch, go to: www.datawatch.com.



About Datawatch Corporation

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve

extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the

widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics

tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly

changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming

data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets.

Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch

products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in

Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm,

Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version

of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical

facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements contained

herein, including but not limited to those relating to product performance and

viability, are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of

risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from

expectations. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ

materially from current expectations include the following: rapid technological

change; Datawatch's dependence on the introduction of new products and product

enhancements and possible delays in those introductions; acceptance of new

products by the market, competition in the software industry generally, and in

the markets for next generation analytics in particular; and Datawatch's

dependence on its principal products, proprietary software technology and

software licensed from third parties. Further information on factors that could

cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is detailed in various

publicly-available documents, which include, but are not limited to, filings

made by Datawatch from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission,

including but not limited to, those appearing in the Company's Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2015. Any forward-looking statements

should be considered in light of those factors.



© 2016 Datawatch Corporation. Datawatch and the Datawatch logo are trademarks or

registered trademarks of Datawatch Corporation in the United States and/or other

countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their

respective companies.



