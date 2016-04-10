(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CHANDLER, AZ - October 4, 2016 - Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding and growing
premiere provider of innovative, full service mobile technology solutions, and a
wholly owned subsidiary of FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH), today announced
that it has partnered with Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), as the exclusive
third party supplier of Digital Ally's Fleet Vu solution.
"We are truly excited to take this step with Digital Ally and continue to
showcase Group Mobile's commitment to bringing the most state of the art
solutions to our customers in the ever changing enterprise solutions landscape,"
said Darin White President of Getac. "Group Mobile's commitment to providing
digital media, cloud based storage and 'best of breed' hardware technology
solutions across all verticals continues to set Group Mobile apart from its
competition."
Digital Ally is a leading provider of high quality video recording equipment
designed specifically for law enforcement, first responders and commercial
fleets. Digital Ally's Fleet Vu cloud solution is a market leading web based
tool for video and data management targeted at passenger transit, delivery and
utility service vehicles, ambulances and over the road carriers.
Fleet Vu was built with the intention of monitoring driver behavior and has
numerous customizable reporting capabilities for fleet managers, which
differentiates the solution significantly from competing "crash cams". Fleet Vu
provides GPS as well as situational awareness capabilities, configured with
multiple video streams that monitor what is in, on, or around the vehicle,
providing enhanced safety for field based assets and personnel. Fleet Vu is easy
to install, operate and manage and has accounted for more than one million video
uploads to the cloud to date.
"We at Group Mobile are thrilled to announce a partnership with Digital Ally. As
a trusted mobile video technology partner, Digital Ally brings over 10 years of
dedicated mobile video design and manufacturing experience. The appetite and
demand for video capabilities in the enterprise fleet market is growing and we
are excited to be on the cutting edge of early adoption. Together, we expect to
mine our Group Mobile database of commercial and enterprise customers to
introduce this state of the art driver and fleet management, video based
technology to our current customers," added Criss Cross, Senior Vice President
of Public Sector of Group Mobile.
"Digital Ally believes in connected car technology and adding our DVM-250 Video
Event Data Recorder to Group Mobile's robust suite of in car solutions is a good
fit. Our partnership demonstrates a positive step in which both companies are
furthering their commitment to commercial work fleets," said John Rumage, VP
Commercial Sales of Digital Ally.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally is a leading global designer, manufacturer and innovator in the
growing field of digital technology. Digital Ally is the only company serving
the military, law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and the
commercial fleet industries that is capable of providing the complete end-to-end
hardware and software solution. The Company's product lines include in-car
audio/video recording equipment, body-worn cameras, cloud and local server
software and storage solutions. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic
direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide. Digital
Ally is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas and its shares are traded on The NASDAQ
Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY." For news and information please visit
www.digitalallyinc.com or follow the company on Twitter (at)digitalallyinc and
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc.
About Group Mobile
Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH),
headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a
rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider
of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware
service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer
support helpdesk and more - all constructed to solve pressing problems and
ensure our customers are receiving exceptional value, return on investment and a
trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has mastered the true challenges
of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a successful
mobile deployment - hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network
infrastructures.
About FORM Holdings Corp.
FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company
that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with
superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include Group Mobile, FLI
Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. Group Mobile is a provider
of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers
worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets
wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading
provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to
mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property
division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual
property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified
by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects,"
"intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such
terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are
statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ
materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in
this press release regarding the proposed merger between FORM and XpresSpa; the
expected timetable for completing the transaction; the potential value created
by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders and XpresSpa's equity holders;
the potential of FORM's business after completion of the merger; XpresSpa's
projected revenue, the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business
plan; the continued listing of FORM's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market;
market acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to protect
intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and products;
FORM's management and board of directors after completion of the Merger; and any
other statements about FORM's or XpresSpa's management teams' future
expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking
statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that FORM and XpresSpa may
not be able to complete the proposed transaction; the inability to realize the
potential value created by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders; FORM's
inability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market
after completion of the merger; the potential lack of market acceptance of
FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup FORM's investment with
respect to assets and other businesses that that were acquired or will be
acquired in the future; general economic conditions and level of information
technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected trends in the mobile
phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss of one or more of
FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") suppliers, the
potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; market acceptance,
quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products and services,
as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold; potential competition
from other providers and products; FORM's inability to license and monetize
FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's inability to develop
and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual property; FORM's
inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new legislation,
regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that could harm
FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key members of
its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors
discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year
ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. Investors and
stockholders are also urged to read the risk factors set forth in the proxy
statement/prospectus carefully when they are available. FORM expressly disclaims
any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained
herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.
Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy any securities of FORM, or XpresSpa or the solicitation of any
vote or approval. In connection with the proposed transaction, FORM filed with
the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 containing a proxy
statement/prospectus. The proxy statement/prospectus contains important
information about FORM, XpresSpa, the transaction and related matters. FORM will
mail or otherwise deliver the proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders
when it will be declared effective by the SEC. Investors and security holders of
FORM and XpresSpa are urged to read carefully the proxy statement/prospectus
relating to the proposed merger (including any amendments or supplements
thereto) in its entirety because it contains important information about the
proposed transaction.
Investors and security holders of FORM will be able to obtain free copies of the
proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed merger and other documents filed
with the SEC by FORM through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.
FORM and XpresSpa, and their respective directors and certain of their executive
officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in
respect of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement between FORM
and XpresSpa. Information regarding FORM's directors and executive officers is
contained in FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2015, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. Information
regarding XpresSpa's directors and officers and a more complete description of
the interests of XpresSpa's directors and officers in the proposed transaction
is available in the proxy statement/prospectus that was filed by FORM with the
SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.
Contacts
FORM Holdings
212-309-7549
info(at)FORMHoldings.com
Group Mobile
480-705-6100
information(at)GroupMobile.com
Digital Ally
(913) 274-2512
Dan.Reynolds(at)DigitalAllyInc.com
