GROUP MOBILE ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH DIGITAL ALLY TO PROVIDE CLOUD SOLUTIONS TO ENTERPRISE CLIENTS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







CHANDLER, AZ - October 4, 2016 - Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding and growing

premiere provider of innovative, full service mobile technology solutions, and a

wholly owned subsidiary of FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH), today announced

that it has partnered with Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), as the exclusive

third party supplier of Digital Ally's Fleet Vu solution.



"We are truly excited to take this step with Digital Ally and continue to

showcase Group Mobile's commitment to bringing the most state of the art

solutions to our customers in the ever changing enterprise solutions landscape,"

said Darin White President of Getac. "Group Mobile's commitment to providing

digital media, cloud based storage and 'best of breed' hardware technology

solutions across all verticals continues to set Group Mobile apart from its

competition."



Digital Ally is a leading provider of high quality video recording equipment

designed specifically for law enforcement, first responders and commercial

fleets. Digital Ally's Fleet Vu cloud solution is a market leading web based

tool for video and data management targeted at passenger transit, delivery and

utility service vehicles, ambulances and over the road carriers.



Fleet Vu was built with the intention of monitoring driver behavior and has

numerous customizable reporting capabilities for fleet managers, which

differentiates the solution significantly from competing "crash cams". Fleet Vu

provides GPS as well as situational awareness capabilities, configured with

multiple video streams that monitor what is in, on, or around the vehicle,

providing enhanced safety for field based assets and personnel. Fleet Vu is easy

to install, operate and manage and has accounted for more than one million video

uploads to the cloud to date.



"We at Group Mobile are thrilled to announce a partnership with Digital Ally. As



a trusted mobile video technology partner, Digital Ally brings over 10 years of

dedicated mobile video design and manufacturing experience. The appetite and

demand for video capabilities in the enterprise fleet market is growing and we

are excited to be on the cutting edge of early adoption. Together, we expect to

mine our Group Mobile database of commercial and enterprise customers to

introduce this state of the art driver and fleet management, video based

technology to our current customers," added Criss Cross, Senior Vice President

of Public Sector of Group Mobile.



"Digital Ally believes in connected car technology and adding our DVM-250 Video

Event Data Recorder to Group Mobile's robust suite of in car solutions is a good

fit. Our partnership demonstrates a positive step in which both companies are

furthering their commitment to commercial work fleets," said John Rumage, VP

Commercial Sales of Digital Ally.



About Digital Ally



Digital Ally is a leading global designer, manufacturer and innovator in the

growing field of digital technology. Digital Ally is the only company serving

the military, law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and the

commercial fleet industries that is capable of providing the complete end-to-end

hardware and software solution. The Company's product lines include in-car

audio/video recording equipment, body-worn cameras, cloud and local server

software and storage solutions. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic

direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide. Digital

Ally is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas and its shares are traded on The NASDAQ

Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY." For news and information please visit

www.digitalallyinc.com or follow the company on Twitter (at)digitalallyinc and

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc.



About Group Mobile



Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH),

headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a

rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider

of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware

service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer

support helpdesk and more - all constructed to solve pressing problems and

ensure our customers are receiving exceptional value, return on investment and a

trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has mastered the true challenges

of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a successful

mobile deployment - hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network

infrastructures.



About FORM Holdings Corp.



FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company

that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with

superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include Group Mobile, FLI

Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. Group Mobile is a provider

of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers

worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets

wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading

provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to

mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property

division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual

property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified

by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects,"

"intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such

terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are

statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are

subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ

materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in

this press release regarding the proposed merger between FORM and XpresSpa; the

expected timetable for completing the transaction; the potential value created

by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders and XpresSpa's equity holders;

the potential of FORM's business after completion of the merger; XpresSpa's

projected revenue, the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business

plan; the continued listing of FORM's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market;

market acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to protect

intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and products;

FORM's management and board of directors after completion of the Merger; and any

other statements about FORM's or XpresSpa's management teams' future

expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking

statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or

events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking

statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that FORM and XpresSpa may

not be able to complete the proposed transaction; the inability to realize the

potential value created by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders; FORM's

inability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market

after completion of the merger; the potential lack of market acceptance of

FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup FORM's investment with

respect to assets and other businesses that that were acquired or will be

acquired in the future; general economic conditions and level of information

technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected trends in the mobile

phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss of one or more of

FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") suppliers, the

potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; market acceptance,

quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products and services,

as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold; potential competition

from other providers and products; FORM's inability to license and monetize

FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's inability to develop

and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual property; FORM's

inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new legislation,

regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that could harm

FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key members of

its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors

discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year

ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. Investors and

stockholders are also urged to read the risk factors set forth in the proxy

statement/prospectus carefully when they are available. FORM expressly disclaims

any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained

herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,

except as required by law.



Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC



This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy any securities of FORM, or XpresSpa or the solicitation of any

vote or approval. In connection with the proposed transaction, FORM filed with

the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 containing a proxy

statement/prospectus. The proxy statement/prospectus contains important

information about FORM, XpresSpa, the transaction and related matters. FORM will

mail or otherwise deliver the proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders

when it will be declared effective by the SEC. Investors and security holders of

FORM and XpresSpa are urged to read carefully the proxy statement/prospectus

relating to the proposed merger (including any amendments or supplements

thereto) in its entirety because it contains important information about the

proposed transaction.



Investors and security holders of FORM will be able to obtain free copies of the

proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed merger and other documents filed

with the SEC by FORM through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.



FORM and XpresSpa, and their respective directors and certain of their executive

officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in

respect of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement between FORM

and XpresSpa. Information regarding FORM's directors and executive officers is

contained in FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2015, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. Information

regarding XpresSpa's directors and officers and a more complete description of

the interests of XpresSpa's directors and officers in the proposed transaction

is available in the proxy statement/prospectus that was filed by FORM with the

SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.



Contacts



FORM Holdings

212-309-7549

info(at)FORMHoldings.com



Group Mobile

480-705-6100

information(at)GroupMobile.com



Digital Ally

(913) 274-2512

Dan.Reynolds(at)DigitalAllyInc.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: FORM Holdings Corp. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://formholdings.com/



PressRelease by

FORM Holdings Corp.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 15:03

Language: English

News-ID 498669

Character count: 13247

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: FORM Holdings Corp.

Stadt: New York





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease