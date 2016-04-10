Endeavour further streamlines its organizational structure and appoints new CFO

George Town, October 4, 2016 - Endeavour Mining Corporation

(TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Benoit

to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial

Officer and Corporate Development effective November 1, 2016. Mr. Benoit was

formerly Executive Vice President Strategy and Business Development. In his

enhanced role, Mr. Benoit will oversee finance, strategy, corporate development

and investor relations.



Ota Hally, current Chief Financial Officer, will remain with Endeavour until

December 31, 2016 to support Mr. Benoit and help facilitate a seamless

transition in his expanded role.



Douglas Bowlby, Executive Vice President Corporate Development, and Richard

Thomas, Executive Vice President Technical Services, have also stepped down from

their roles and will not be replaced.



Endeavour's leadership team will now be comprised of six executives compared to

ten at the beginning of the year. As part of its optimization efforts, the

Company is also announcing the relocation of its corporate functions from its

Vancouver, Paris, and Monaco offices to a new Corporate Office in London. This

follows the recently completed relocation of the Company's Operations Office

from Accra (Ghana) to Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire), where Attie Roux (COO), Jeremy

Langford (EVP, Projects), Patrick Bouisset (EVP, Exploration and Growth) and

their teams are now based, allowing for more collaboration and proximity to our

core West African operations.



Sébastien de Montessus, President and CEO, stated:

"These executive and organizational changes are consistent with our efforts to



rationalize and streamline Endeavour's organizational structure and reinforce

the focus of the company on our operations and the highly prospective

exploration package we hold in West Africa. Our leadership team is now leaner

and more cost efficient, with the right expertise and track-record necessary to

develop Endeavour into a premier African gold producer.



I am pleased to have an accomplished executive such as Vincent Benoit move into

his new role, and I am confident that his financial acumen and experience in

large companies will be instrumental in increasing our efficiency across the

business.



On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Doug, Ota and Richard for their

exceptional dedication and contribution to Endeavour over the past years, and

wish them all the best for the future."



The executive team reporting to Sébastien de Montessus (CEO & President) will

now be comprised of Attie Roux (Chief Operating Officer), Jeremy Langford (EVP,

Projects), Patrick Bouisset (EVP, Exploration and Growth), Morgan Caroll (EVP,

Corporate Finance & General Counsel) and Vincent Benoit (EVP, Chief Financial

Officer and Corporate Development).









About Vincent Benoit



Mr. Benoit is a seasoned executive, with more than 25 years of corporate

finance, investor relations and M&A experience in the mining, energy and telecom

sectors. He joined Endeavour as Executive Vice President Strategy and Business

Development in November 2015 following the transaction with La Mancha. While at

La Mancha from 2013 to 2015, he was Executive Vice President, Strategy &

Business Development where he successfully led the group's portfolio

restructuring which repositioned La Mancha as a leading private mining investor

through strategic alliances formed with Evolution Mining Ltd. and Endeavour

Mining. Previously, as EVP Mergers & Acquisitions at Orange, he was responsible

for the development of the group's African footprint, its European portfolio

restructuring, and forming strategic partnerships. At Orange, he was also Head

of Strategy & Investor Relations. Mr. Benoit held previously held various

finance positions including with Areva, Bull Information System, and PwC. He

holds a business degree from ESC-Bordeaux Business School and is a Chartered

Accountant.



About Endeavour Mining Corporation



Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on

developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African

region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track

record.



Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation

gold mining company, operating 5 mines in Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity),

Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2016, it expects to

produce between 575koz and 610koz at an AISC of US$870 to US$920/oz. Endeavour

is currently building its Houndé project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to

commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an

average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-

year mine life based on reserves. The development of the Houndé project is

expected to lift Endeavour's group production +900kozpa and decrease its average

AISC to circa $800/oz by 2018, while exploration aims to extend all mine lives

to +10 years.





Contact Information



Martino De Ciccio DFH Public Affairs in Toronto



VP - Strategy & Investor Relations John Vincic

+33 (0)1 70 38 36 95 (416) 206-0118 x.224

mdeciccio(at)endeavourmining.com jvincic(at)dfhpublicaffairs.com







Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable(at)brunswickgroup.com











Endeavour Mining | Executive Office | Bureau 76, 7 Boulevard des Moulins,

Monaco 98000



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not

limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating

performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and

amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future

capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally,

these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and

"anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best

estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause

actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by

such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue

reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent

Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further

information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business.





