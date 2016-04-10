Atos and Marsh Unite to Fight Cyber Risks

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, October 4(th) 2016 - Atos, a leader in digital services through its
technological brand Bull, and Marsh, one of the global leaders in insurance
broking and consultancy in company risk management, have signed a partnership to
provide an optimal and innovative response to the management of cyber risks for
French corporations.
The number of cyber attacks is increasing exponentially every year, and is
drastically impacting the digital transformation of large French corporations.
Through their partnership, Atos and Marsh are creating a single entry point to a
range of products and services in order to increase the value of investments in
"cyber protection" and optimize the costs in "cyber insurance." They provide a
global response in the field of consultancy, brokerage, and technology, in order
to find a solution for both the financial and technological risks that face
companies affected by cyber threats.
Customized and tailored support as a result of this partnership covers the
establishment of an environment to manage company cyber risks, the detection and
evaluation of vulnerabilities, the processing of incidents, and their transfer
to cyber risk insurance, as well as support with the management of damage and
neutralization of cyber attacks to ensure everything gets back to normal as
quickly as possible.
"Thanks to this partnership with Marsh, we will be able to provide an optimal
response to our clients who are currently in the digital revolution and
investing in solutions using the cloud, the Internet of things, or big data. We
will help them to manage and control risks, and also protect their business
environment 24/7 to effectively fight against cyber attacks. This agreement
allows us to strengthen our development strategy for the Cyber Security products
offered by the Group," says Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer, Big Data
and Security for the Atos Group.
For Stanislas Chapron, Chairman Corporations and Client Consultancy at Marsh
Continental Europe, "This collaboration with Atos is enabling us to fully handle
our clients' risk exposure linked to IT systems, by combining the technical
expertise of Atos with the expertise of Marsh: consultancy, management, and
transfer of cyber risks."
####
About Atos
Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma
annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72
countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems
Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &
Cyber-security solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,
the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With
its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with
clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,
Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and
Transportation.
Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and helps
organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the Worldwide
Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed
on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos
Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.
Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today
distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80
years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team
supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added
software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the
areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com|Follow (at)Bull_com
For more information, please contact:
Sylvie Raybaud
+33 6 95 91 96 71
sylvie.raybaud(at)atos.net
About Marsh
Marsh is a global leader in insurance broking and risk management. Marsh helps
clients succeed by defining, designing, and delivering innovative industry-
specific solutions that help them effectively manage risk. Marsh's approximately
30,000 colleagues work together to serve clients in more than 130 countries.
Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), a
global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in the
areas of risk, strategy, and people. With 60,000 colleagues worldwide and annual
revenue of approximately US$13 billion, Marsh & McLennan Companies is also the
parent company of Guy Carpenter, a leader in providing risk and reinsurance
intermediary services; Mercer, a leader in talent, health, retirement, and
investment consulting; and Oliver Wyman, a leader in management consulting.
Contact :
Hélène Bajeux
Tel +33 1 41 34 54 61
helene.bajeux(at)marsh.com
