Atos and Marsh Unite to Fight Cyber Risks

Paris, October 4(th) 2016 - Atos, a leader in digital services through its

technological brand Bull, and Marsh, one of the global leaders in insurance

broking and consultancy in company risk management, have signed a partnership to

provide an optimal and innovative response to the management of cyber risks for

French corporations.



The number of cyber attacks is increasing exponentially every year, and is

drastically impacting the digital transformation of large French corporations.

Through their partnership, Atos and Marsh are creating a single entry point to a

range of products and services in order to increase the value of investments in

"cyber protection" and optimize the costs in "cyber insurance." They provide a

global response in the field of consultancy, brokerage, and technology, in order

to find a solution for both the financial and technological risks that face

companies affected by cyber threats.



Customized and tailored support as a result of this partnership covers the

establishment of an environment to manage company cyber risks, the detection and

evaluation of vulnerabilities, the processing of incidents, and their transfer

to cyber risk insurance, as well as support with the management of damage and

neutralization of cyber attacks to ensure everything gets back to normal as

quickly as possible.



"Thanks to this partnership with Marsh, we will be able to provide an optimal

response to our clients who are currently in the digital revolution and

investing in solutions using the cloud, the Internet of things, or big data. We

will help them to manage and control risks, and also protect their business

environment 24/7 to effectively fight against cyber attacks. This agreement

allows us to strengthen our development strategy for the Cyber Security products



offered by the Group," says Pierre Barnabé, Chief Operating Officer, Big Data

and Security for the Atos Group.



For Stanislas Chapron, Chairman Corporations and Client Consultancy at Marsh

Continental Europe, "This collaboration with Atos is enabling us to fully handle

our clients' risk exposure linked to IT systems, by combining the technical

expertise of Atos with the expertise of Marsh: consultancy, management, and

transfer of cyber risks."



About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma

annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72

countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems

Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &

Cyber-security solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,

the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With

its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with

clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,

Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and

Transportation.



Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and helps

organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the Worldwide

Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed

on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos

Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.



Bull is the Atos brand for its technology products and software, which are today

distributed in over 50 countries worldwide. With a rich heritage of over 80

years of technological innovation, 2000 patents and a 700 strong R&D team

supported by the Atos Scientific Community, it offers products and value-added

software to assist clients in their digital transformation, specifically in the

areas of Big Data and Cybersecurity and Defense. www.bull.com|Follow (at)Bull_com



For more information, please contact:

Sylvie Raybaud

+33 6 95 91 96 71

sylvie.raybaud(at)atos.net

About Marsh

Marsh is a global leader in insurance broking and risk management. Marsh helps

clients succeed by defining, designing, and delivering innovative industry-

specific solutions that help them effectively manage risk. Marsh's approximately

30,000 colleagues work together to serve clients in more than 130 countries.

Marsh is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), a

global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in the

areas of risk, strategy, and people. With 60,000 colleagues worldwide and annual

revenue of approximately US$13 billion, Marsh & McLennan Companies is also the

parent company of Guy Carpenter, a leader in providing risk and reinsurance

intermediary services; Mercer, a leader in talent, health, retirement, and

investment consulting; and Oliver Wyman, a leader in management consulting.



Contact :

Hélène Bajeux

Tel +33 1 41 34 54 61

helene.bajeux(at)marsh.com



More information:

http://www.atosorigin.com/corporate/default.htm



