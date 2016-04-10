(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
SOMERSET, N.J. and LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalent,
the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development
solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, and Triphase
Accelerator Corporation, a company dedicated to acquiring and developing novel
therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Triphase will
obtain worldwide rights to further develop Catalent's proprietary CD22-4AP
Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), which has been developed by Catalent's wholly
owned subsidiary, Redwood Bioscience, Inc., using its SMARTag(TM) technology
platform.
Catalent will receive an upfront payment and has the potential to earn
additional development and commercial milestone payments, plus a royalty on
product sales. Triphase will also contract with Catalent for development,
manufacturing and analytical services to support a fast path to clinic.
CD22-4AP is a novel, site-specific ADC, targeting CD22, a B-cell restricted
sialoglycoprotein that is an important modulator of B-cell signaling and
survival, which is expressed on 90% of B-cell malignancies. CD22 is a clinically
validated ADC target with potential in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) and Acute
Lymphoid Leukemia (ALL). Catalent's ADC, CD22-4AP, is a site-specific modified
humanized antibody conjugated to a toxin payload using Catalent's proprietary
Hydrazino-Pictet-Spengler (HIPS(TM)) chemistry and proprietary 4AP linker.
Pre-clinical data has shown that this optimization of payload placement and
linker composition, combined with the stability afforded by HIPS chemistry,
leads to better tolerability and expanded therapeutic index.
Dr. Mohit Trikha, Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President and Head of
R&D at Triphase, commented, "Given our deep experience in investigating
potential treatment for blood cancers and oncology clinical drug development, it
is a logical progression for us to explore other approaches for other
hematologic tumors. We believe in the potential of Catalent's SMARTag technology
and look forward to advancing CD22-4AP to clinical proof of concept studies."
"Triphase has demonstrated expertise and a track record in advancing pre-
clinical oncology candidates to clinical proof of concept," added Mike Riley,
Catalent Biologics' Vice President & General Manager. "We look forward to
leveraging Triphase's expertise in combination with our proprietary SMARTag
technology and supporting infrastructure to bring this potentially
transformational treatment to patients."
About the SMARTag(TM) Technology
The proprietary SMARTag site-specific protein-modification and linker
technologies were developed by Redwood Bioscience to enable the generation of
homogenous bioconjugates engineered to enhance potency, safety and stability.
The technology employs natural post-translational modifications found in human
cells to create one or more aldehyde tags at designated sites on protein
molecules. These chemical "handles'' are then stably conjugated to payloads
(e.g., cytotoxic or effector) to prevent their systemic release. The SMARTag
platform provides precise payload positioning, stable, site-specific conjugation
and defined stoichiometry of drug-protein ratios. The control afforded by the
technology enables identification of superior drugs from libraries of
differentially designed conjugates. Catalent acquired Redwood Bioscience in
2014.
About Triphase Accelerator
Triphase Accelerator is a private drug development company with a primary focus
on oncology and with operations in Toronto and San Diego. Triphase Accelerator
is dedicated to advancing novel compounds through Phase 2 proof-of-concept
clinical studies using a unique, science-based, high-quality model that is
faster and more cost-effective than traditional pharmaceutical and biotech
industry drug development approaches. Triphase Accelerator was spun out of the
Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), with support from the Fight
Against Cancer Innovation Trust (FACIT), MaRS Innovation and MaRS. It has a
strategic relationship with Celgene for oncology-focused drug development
opportunities. For more information, visit www.triphaseco.com or LinkedIn.
About Catalent
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and
development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With
over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing
more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and
ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs
approximately 9,200 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at over 30
facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in
annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more
information, visit www.catalent.com
More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.(TM)
Contacts:
Chris Halling
Catalent Pharma Solutions
+44 (0) 7580 41073
Chris.halling(at)catalent.com
Richard Kerns
NEPR
+44 (0) 161 728 5880
richard(at)nepr.eu
Jules Abraham
JQA Partners, Inc.
+1 917-885-7378
jabraham(at)jqapartners.com
