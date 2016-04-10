Catalent Biologics and Triphase Accelerator Corporation Announce License Agreement to Advance SMARTag(TM) ADC to Clinic

SOMERSET, N.J. and LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 04, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalent,

the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development

solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, and Triphase

Accelerator Corporation, a company dedicated to acquiring and developing novel

therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Triphase will

obtain worldwide rights to further develop Catalent's proprietary CD22-4AP

Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), which has been developed by Catalent's wholly

owned subsidiary, Redwood Bioscience, Inc., using its SMARTag(TM) technology

platform.



Catalent will receive an upfront payment and has the potential to earn

additional development and commercial milestone payments, plus a royalty on

product sales. Triphase will also contract with Catalent for development,

manufacturing and analytical services to support a fast path to clinic.



CD22-4AP is a novel, site-specific ADC, targeting CD22, a B-cell restricted

sialoglycoprotein that is an important modulator of B-cell signaling and

survival, which is expressed on 90% of B-cell malignancies. CD22 is a clinically

validated ADC target with potential in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) and Acute

Lymphoid Leukemia (ALL). Catalent's ADC, CD22-4AP, is a site-specific modified

humanized antibody conjugated to a toxin payload using Catalent's proprietary

Hydrazino-Pictet-Spengler (HIPS(TM)) chemistry and proprietary 4AP linker.



Pre-clinical data has shown that this optimization of payload placement and

linker composition, combined with the stability afforded by HIPS chemistry,

leads to better tolerability and expanded therapeutic index.



Dr. Mohit Trikha, Chief Scientific Officer, Executive Vice President and Head of

R&D at Triphase, commented, "Given our deep experience in investigating



potential treatment for blood cancers and oncology clinical drug development, it

is a logical progression for us to explore other approaches for other

hematologic tumors. We believe in the potential of Catalent's SMARTag technology

and look forward to advancing CD22-4AP to clinical proof of concept studies."



"Triphase has demonstrated expertise and a track record in advancing pre-

clinical oncology candidates to clinical proof of concept," added Mike Riley,

Catalent Biologics' Vice President & General Manager. "We look forward to

leveraging Triphase's expertise in combination with our proprietary SMARTag

technology and supporting infrastructure to bring this potentially

transformational treatment to patients."



About the SMARTag(TM) Technology



The proprietary SMARTag site-specific protein-modification and linker

technologies were developed by Redwood Bioscience to enable the generation of

homogenous bioconjugates engineered to enhance potency, safety and stability.

The technology employs natural post-translational modifications found in human

cells to create one or more aldehyde tags at designated sites on protein

molecules. These chemical "handles'' are then stably conjugated to payloads

(e.g., cytotoxic or effector) to prevent their systemic release. The SMARTag

platform provides precise payload positioning, stable, site-specific conjugation

and defined stoichiometry of drug-protein ratios. The control afforded by the

technology enables identification of superior drugs from libraries of

differentially designed conjugates. Catalent acquired Redwood Bioscience in

2014.



About Triphase Accelerator



Triphase Accelerator is a private drug development company with a primary focus

on oncology and with operations in Toronto and San Diego. Triphase Accelerator

is dedicated to advancing novel compounds through Phase 2 proof-of-concept

clinical studies using a unique, science-based, high-quality model that is

faster and more cost-effective than traditional pharmaceutical and biotech

industry drug development approaches. Triphase Accelerator was spun out of the

Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), with support from the Fight

Against Cancer Innovation Trust (FACIT), MaRS Innovation and MaRS. It has a

strategic relationship with Celgene for oncology-focused drug development

opportunities. For more information, visit www.triphaseco.com or LinkedIn.



About Catalent



Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and

development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With

over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing

more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and

ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs

approximately 9,200 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at over 30

facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in

annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more

information, visit www.catalent.com



More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.(TM)



