The new issue of Digital Development Debates (DDD) is all about hope

This summer the news has been full of negative headlines, terrible tales of conflict and terrorist attacks in various parts of the globe. It sometimes seems like the world has become a dark place. Articles tend to focus on the perpetrators and why they have lost hope. Overshadowed by these conflicts, the media often forgets to report on positive initiatives and their impact. For this issue we looked for those people who had not given up in the face of defeat or injustice  DDD issue #19 focuses on hope.

(firmenpresse) - We asked ourselves what do people hope for? and came up with five chapters:





Peace, Health, Money, Love, and Joy.





In these chapters, we talk about



children in conflict zones,

technology advancing womens health,

new forms of payment shaping societies,

the LGBT movements ongoing struggle for recognition

.and, last but not least, brave individuals striving for reconciliation in conflict zones.



The issue starts with six articles and we will publish one more every week.



To start with, you can read contributions by



Alternative Nobel Prize laureate Kasha Nabagesera,

Ugandandian journalist Esther Nakazzi,

Leon Schreiber, Senior Research Specialist at Princeton University,

journalist and book author Michael Gleich,

writer and correspondent for Safe for Women Elizabeth Norman,



.followed by many more in the weeks to come.



Check it out!





More information:

http://www.digital-development-debates.org/issue-19-hope.html



Company information / Profile:

Digital Development Debates is an online magazine for the development community. Its approach is interdisciplinary and international. You can be sure that whoever writes for DDD on subjects such as #power, #hunger, #sport, #movement, #responsibility or #food&farming has got something to say: renowned experts, aspiring newcomers in science, politics and journalism, designers, artist and activists offer exclusive insights, report from all over the world and challenge established concepts of development with fresh ideas. Digital Development Debates was founded because we believe that the development community needs spaces where anybody can argue openly about the core of development cooperation. Be part of the debates!

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

