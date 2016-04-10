Liftopia Kicks Off the 2016-17 Ski Season With Dream Ski Vacation Giveaway

Liftopia's Season of Sweeps Continues With an Ultimate Winter Adventure; Grand Prize in the Passport 2 Ride Sweepstakes Includes Airfare, Lodging, Lift Tickets, Rentals, Gear and More

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Liftopia -- the largest online and mobile marketplace for lift tickets and other mountain activities -- has once again teamed up with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Olympic Team (USSA) and Protect Our Winters (POW), as well as Skis.com, SNOCRU, Ski Butlers, Airbnb, and Northwest Tech, to give away the ultimate winter adventure. Fly anywhere, stay anywhere, ski anywhere in North America with a grand prize package that includes airfare, lodging, lift tickets, rentals, and gear, plus charitable donations totaling $500.

"We're excited to continue partnering with and supporting USSA and POW, two major organizations whose mission statements focus on growing snowsports and making them more sustainable, accessible and successful," said Evan Reece, Co-Founder and CEO of Liftopia. "Skiers and snowboarders who participate in our Passport 2 Ride sweepstakes can score awesome prizes from some of our favorite brands and support the winter sports industry we all love."

Now through Nov. 2, 2016, visit to enter the Passport 2 Ride Sweepstakes. The grand prize includes $500 in Airbnb stays, $1,000 towards flights courtesy of SNOCRU and Northwest Tech, $500 in lift tickets from Liftopia, $500 in ski rentals from Ski Butlers, and a $400 gift card from Skis.com. Participants can increase their chances of winning by sharing the sweepstakes with friends. See for details.

Charitable donations to USSA will be used to support year-round athlete training, development, competition and education needs, and to POW will be used towards on-going opportunities to fight climate change.

For more than a decade, Liftopia has built the largest audience of skiers and snowboarders on the web with the Liftopia.com ski lift ticket marketplace. More than 250 ski areas in North America are working with Liftopia this upcoming season, including: Mammoth Mountain, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Grand Targhee Resort, Killington Resort, Jay Peak Resort, Alta Ski Resort, Snowbird, Solitude Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Copper Mountain, Whiteface - Lake Placid, Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, Mont Tremblant, Sun Peaks Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort, Lake Louise, Banff Mt. Norquay, Bear Mountain, Sugarbush Resort, Bolton Valley, Bromley Mountain, Camden Snow Bowl, Granite Gorge, Gunstock Mountain Resort, King Pine Ski Area, Mount Southington, Pico Mountain, Ragged Mountain, Sunlight Mountain, Eagle Point Resort, Sundance Mountain Resort, June Mountain, Snow Summit, Boreal Mountain, Lee Canyon, Sierra-At-Tahoe, Soda Springs Resort, Brundage Mountain Resort, Lookout Pass, Lost Trail Powder Mountain, Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Snowy Range, Anthony Lakes, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, Mt. Hood Meadows, Mt. Ashland Ski Area, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park, Andes Tower Hills, Caberfae Peaks, Christmas Mountain Village, Crystal Mountain, Four Lakes Alpine Snowsports, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Granite Peak, Hyland Hills Ski Area, Lutsen Mountains, Mont du Lac Resort, Mt. Zion Recreational Complex, Shanty Creek Resorts, Snow Trails, Spirit Mountain, Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area, The Porkies, Treetops Resort, Tyrol Basin Ski & Snowboard Area, Wild Mountain, Belleayre Mountain, Blue Knob All Seasons Resort, Gore Mountain, Hunt Hollow, Lapland Lake, Mountain Creek, Oak Mountain, Plattekill Mountain, Shawnee Mountain Ski Area (PA), Titus Mountain, Toggenburg Mountain, West Mountain, Woods Valley, Elk Ridge Ski & Outdoor Recreation, Red River Ski & Snowboard Area, Ski Apache, Beech Mountain Resort, Castle Mountain Resort, Eagle Pass Heliski, Eastlink Park, Mt. Timothy Ski Area, Nakiska Ski Area, Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, Snow Valley Edmonton, Sunshine Village, Holiday Mountain Manitoba, Loch Lomond, Mansfield Ski Club, Mission Ridge Winter Park, Ski Snow Valley Barrie, Mont Blanc, Mont Orford, Ski Montcalm, Kiroro-Hokkaido (Japan), Crans-Montana, Engadin St Moritz Mountain, Engelberg-Titlis, Grindelwald-Wengen, Gstaad, Jungfrau Region, Mürren-Schilthorn, and Saas-Fee.

For more details on Liftopia's lift tickets and packages, visit .

Liftopia operates the largest online and mobile marketplace and resort technology platform serving the ski and mountain activity industry. Skiers and riders can purchase lift tickets, equipment rentals, meal vouchers and more from more than 250 ski areas in North America on and via the , with savings of up to 85% off walk-up window rates when purchased in advance. Founded in 2005, Liftopia is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading institutional and angel investors. Visit the or follow the company on and .

Liftopia

