Datacloud Europe 2017 launches its new agenda setting programme for data centre and cloud

(firmenpresse) - London/Monaco 4 October 2016 BroadGroup, is delighted to announce the launch of Datacloud Europe (http://www.datacloudcongress.com/) the premier networking and deal making event for EMEA data centre and cloud leaders, their customers and investors which will take place in Monaco June 6-8th 2017.
Datacloud Europe 2017 presents its most extensive programme to date. 180 expert speakers will be addressing new agenda setting enterprise hot topics:
Blockchain
Open source
Data center automation
Software defined everything
Data analytics - and emergence of fast data
Internet of Everything
Artificial Intelligence - Virtual Reality
Webscale impact
Modular use of edge computing within the IoE environment
Finance and investment
The conference will also play host to the second Invest in Data Centre Africa Summit which will run in parallel to the main event in Monaco. Last years inaugural event generated huge interest from major players and investors alike. This year it is set to be even bigger.
In addition, the Datacloud Awards, now in its 10th year, will take place on the evening of 6th June before the conference with a gala awards ceremony and dinner hosted by a special celebrity guest. The Awards will recognize excellence and innovation across the industry.
Datacloud has established itself as Europes only must-attend data center and cloud business forum and expects more then 1800+ attendees at the 13th annual event. More than 100 international businesses will showcase on the exhibition floor and attendees can participate in interactive sessions, cutting edge discussion, live demonstrations and unparalleled networking.
With an unparalleled focus on Enterprise end-users looking to deploy IT assets in Europe and internationally, the event is designed to create new business opportunities for the high number of C-level attendees who attend Monaco every year.
