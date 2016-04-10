Wayside Technology Group Appoints Michael Vesey as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wayside Appoints Executive to Support Company's Strategic Growth Plans and Vision

(firmenpresse) - EATONTOWN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Wayside Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), an international technology channel company that markets hardware and software -- directly and through resellers -- to information technology professionals worldwide, announced today that Michael Vesey, 54, will join as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"I am pleased to welcome Mike Vesey as our new CFO," said Simon Nynens, CEO and Chairman of Wayside Technology Group. "Mike brings impressive executive experience in financial leadership positions with technology companies. His background will enable him to play a key role in driving our growth strategy while building strong and durable relationships with the investor community."

Mr. Vesey joins Wayside Technology Group with over 25 years of financial, transactional, SEC reporting and accounting experience for both public and private technology companies. Most recently he served as Vice President of SEC Reporting for OTG Management, Inc., from January to September 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Vesey served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2011 to 2015, and Vice President Corporate Controller from 2006 to 2011, for Majesco Entertainment Company, a NASDAQ listed publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment software. Mr. Vesey is a certified public accountant and holds a Master of Finance degree from Penn State University. He began his career with the accounting firm KPMG.

