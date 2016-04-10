Richardson Joins CBX as Engagement Director, Branded Environments

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Veteran architecture/design/commercial real estate business development, marketing and public relations professional Nan Richardson has joined brand agency and retail design consultancy as Engagement Director, Branded Environments.

From her base in Newport Beach, Richardson will work to connect with prospects, build relationships and develop new business opportunities for CBX in the retail, restaurant, hospitality and commercial real estate industries, reporting to Vice President, Branded Environments James Sundstad.

Richardson brings a diverse background to the New York-headquartered CBX, with over 20 years of business development and marketing experience, primarily in the architecture, interior design and commercial real estate industries. Prior to joining CBX, she was West Coast Director, Business Development at Core States Group, a fully integrated architecture, interior design, engineering and general contracting firm specializing in the hospitality, retail, restaurant and corporate sector. From her base in Newport Beach, she had direct responsibility for client relations, public relations, marketing, and business development functions.

Previously, Richardson held senior marketing and business development positions with such other prominent firms as Perkins+ Will, IA Interior Architects, and H. Hendy Associates.

She is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, Urban Land Institute, and the Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association. Her extensive philanthropic efforts include the United Way, Community Service Programs, Inc., and the National Kidney Foundation.

A resident of Newport Beach, Richardson graduated from the American Institute of Interior Design, Lucerne, Switzerland, with a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design.

CBX specializes in creative marketing services including: strategy, naming, branding, retail design, and packaging design. The company, with its current staff of more than 130 employees, was founded in 2003 and has a client base that includes: Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor, Shinsegae, Walgreens, Wawa, Hain Celestial, McCormick, General Mills, Kimberly-Clark, Big Heart Pet Brands and AT&T. In addition to its New York City Headquarters, CBX has offices in Minneapolis and San Francisco.





More information:

http://www.cbx.com



PressRelease by

CBX

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 14:18

Language: English

News-ID 498679

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CBX

Stadt: NEWPORT BEACH, CA





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease