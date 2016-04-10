London, United Kingdom LS telcom, the leading worldwide provider of spectrum management systems, today announces that the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) will be using its SPECTRA spectrum management system as part of the MODs contract with CGI.
(firmenpresse) - London, United Kingdom LS telcom, the leading worldwide provider of spectrum management systems, today announces that the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) will be using its SPECTRA spectrum management system as part of the MODs contract with CGI. The commercial off the shelf SPECTRA system will build upon the Ministrys existing Spectrum Portal to extend and improve the MODs spectrum planning, engineering and enforcement capabilities.
The extended, entirely integrated, and interoperable spectrum management system enables spectrum managers to allocate and assign the electromagnetic spectrum more effectively. The process automation of the system secures and accelerates processes to improve decision-making, and is another contributor to more efficient spectrum use. This is essential with military spectrum becoming increasingly congested and contested.
The SPECTRA spectrum management system is in use at the UK Spectrum Regulator Ofcom, and in over 100 countries around the world.
The contract held with CGI will provide integration and support services for the MODs Spectrum management capability. CGI has worked with the MOD for 40 years and has built a reputation for delivering secure end to end information solutions.
MODs Tessa Mulhall, Head of Spectrum, said: The award of this spectrum management contract extends our close working relationship with CGI. This will expand our vital service which provides Defence with greater understanding of our spectrum usage, allowing us to better support the UK Governments Spectrum Strategy and Defence operational capability.
Georg Schöne, Chief Technical Officer of the LS telcom Group, commented: We are glad that the UK MOD and CGI selected our spectrum management system SPECTRA for this important project. This proves yet again our credibility to provide large integrated, automated and interoperable systems for highly efficient civil and military spectrum management.
