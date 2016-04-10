Celebrity Intelligence Reveals Ones To Watch List For Autumn

(firmenpresse) - London, United Kingdom - Which up and coming talent should be on your radar this autumn? Who are the names thatll be talked about over the next few months? Celebrity Intelligence is pleased to reveal the latest instalment of its Ones to Watch list, an industry benchmark of the most promising up-and-coming talent.



Actress Rosa Salazar, who appears in the upcoming Battle Angel Alita, musician Katie London, who has a makeup line coming in 2017, and model Sahara Lin, are among 22 actors, musicians and sports stars selected to be on Celebrity Intelligences Autumn Ones to Watch list.



The Ones to Watch list is published three times a year (spring, autumn, and winter) and predicts the next big things in the celebrity world. Previous stars featured include Billie Lourd (autumn 2015), Taron Egerton (autumn 2014), Harry Kane (winter 2014), Daisy Ridley (autumn 2014), and LÉON (winter 2015).



This seasons full list:

Ahmed Musa

Nigerian footballer who signed to Premier League champions, Leicester City, for a club-record fee of £16m in summer 2016. He is the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match.



Astrid S

Singer-songwriter who came fifth in the Norwegian version of Pop Idol in 2013. She is signed to Universal Music Group and released her debut EP in May 2016. Most recently she supported Troye Sivan on his European tour and headlines a London show this November.



Ben Winchell

Actor, who after roles in TV shows such as Finding Carter, The Red Road and A.N.T Farm, landed the lead in the movie Max Steel. He is also set to star in M. Night Shyamalans Labor of Love.



Bishop Briggs

British-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter. Her single, River reached number 1 on Hype Machines Popular charts, and number 2 on Spotifys Global Viral Top 50. It also received an honourable mention on Shazams Song of the Summer list. She made her late night TV debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in August.





Charlee Fraser

Australian model signed with IMG Worldwide, who secured campaigns with Net-a-Porter, Céline and Givenchy in 2016. Featured by VOGUE as the new hot model, after she walked at Sydney and New York Fashion Week.



Delilah Belle Hamlin

Model daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, as featured in Teen Vogue. She is signed to Elite Model Management and joined Jill Fritzo PR in August 2016.



Florence Pugh

After a breakout role in The Falling, Florence starred in the ITV series Marcella. She can next be seen in Hush with Ceilia Imrie and alongside Vera Farmiga and Liam Neeson in The Commuter.



Hanna + Andrea

Music duo made up of Hanna Larsson (Zaras sister) and Andrea Kallstrom. They have been featured in PopJustice and Spin and are signed to TEN Music Group (with Icona Pop and Erik Hassle).



Hannah Gill and the Hours

Aged just 18, Hannah Gill already has a voice that will grab you by the scruff of the neck. She, and the four musicians that make up The Hours, offer catchy Soul Pop on their new EP The Water. The New Yorkers sound is reminiscent of Amy Winehouse.



Katie London

20-year-old singer-songwriter who has worked with GRAMMY-Award winning producers such as Si Hulbert and Julio P. Her first track NO NO NO, exclusively with Spotify, releases in Sept 2016, with her make up line following in Jan 2017.



Liss

Signed by XL Recordings the day of their first London gig, this Danish four piece bonded in school over graffiti and bands like Massive Attack and Portishead. Their debut EP with 90s R&B flavour, First, has received critical acclaim.



Madison Wolfe

13-year-old actress who counts Joy, The Conjuring 2 and True Detective among her credits. She is set to appear in I Kill Giants opposite Zoe Saldana.



Olivia DeJonge

Australian actress who starred in M Night Shyamalans The Visit. She is set to star alongside Levi Miller and Virginia Madsen in the horror movie Safe Neighbourhood.



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Former Bayern Munich footballer who signed to Southampton in July 2016. He helped Augsburg qualify for the Europa League while on loan at the club and has been likened to Barcelona star Sergio Busquets.



Raffey Cassidy

Actress who starred alongside George Clooney in Tomorrowland: A World Beyond. She is set to appear in The Killing of a Sacred Deer with Nicole Kidman and Alicia Silverstone and in Allied with Marion Cotillard and Brad Pitt.



Rosa Salazar

Actress who has starred in Parenthood and The Maze Runner: Scorch Trials. In early 2016 she was cast as the lead in James Camerons Battle Angel Alita.



Sahara Lin

British model who signed with TESS and Elite Model Management after being discovered on Instagram. Her 2016 campaigns include Proenza Schouler and Milk Makeup.



Sam Gellaitry

Scottish DJ who creates impressive instrumentals that echo Hudson Mohawke and Rustie. His brand of electronica adds heavy hip-hop beats and middle eastern strings for an eclectic sound.



Sara Hartman

Berlin-based singer-songwriter whose debut single, Monster Lead Me Home was released via Soundcloud in 2015. She has since performed across the US and embarks on a European tour later this year.



Tom Bateman

British actor who starred in Da Vincis Demons and ITVs Jekyll & Hyde. He is set to play the male lead in Amy Schumers as-yet-untitled mother-daughter comedy with Goldie Hawn.



Tom Hughes

British actor who has starred in the likes of The Game and Casualty 1909. He had a breakout role in ITVs Victoria and is rumoured to be in the running to play James Bond.



VÉRITÉ

Singer-songwriter based in Brooklyn, she has been hailed as the next Lorde by W magazine. She released her most recent EP earlier this year to critical acclaim.



To complement the launch of the Ones to Watch, Celebrity Intelligence has published, How to Identify and Work with Emerging Talent, a 10-step complimentary guide that is packed with expert advice and best practice tips.



For brands and talent agencies, identifying and keeping up with the influx of new talent on a plethora of new media platforms has become a challenging, time-consuming task. Sure, the talent pool has grown, but so has the task at hand, said Sarah Mawson, Head of Celebrity for Celebrity Intelligence. Its for this reason that our Ones to Watch list this season comes with its own how-to guide for brands and agencies that are looking to work with new talent, but dont know where to start.



The guide highlights Celebrity Intelligences continued commitment in providing all the insights that drive celebrity marketing forward.







