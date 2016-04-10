Lindex Selects SDL to Amplify its Global Expansion Strategy

Leading Fashion Retailer Implements SDL Web, SDL Language Technology and SDL Language Services to Grow its Digital Footprint
Wakefield, MA and Maidenhead, UK October 4, 2016 SDL today announced that Lindex, a Sweden-based global fashion retailer, chose SDL Web, SDL TMS and SDL Language Services to enable a faster and more efficient time-to-market for its global digital ecommerce presence.
Lindex selected SDLs web content management solution, SDL Web, which is fully integrated with SDLs translation management system, SDL TMS, to go global faster. The combination of SDLs solutions seamlessly connect to Lindexs ecommerce platform and other infrastructure, allowing the organization to accelerate its growth plans, while saving money by reducing the need for bespoke integration work.
With the goal of overcoming challenges in maintaining and running a successful global ecommerce presence, Lindex turned to SDL to master the complexity of managing multiple websites, in multiple languages using fully integrated translation management capabilities. By providing an environment where marketing content and ecommerce content can be easily blended into a single digital experience, Lindex is now able to overcome the traditional marketing and commerce divide. With such an advanced environment to support, Lindex was drawn to SDLs capability to streamline processes and content updates globally, maintaining long term quality and consistency while still allowing local control at a detailed level.
Were thrilled to provide Lindex with comprehensive global content management capabilities and localization services that will expedite workflow and enhance overall output, said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. Lindex realized that SDLs unique ability to offer integrated solutions, combined with SDL Language Services, will enable the delivery of local language content across every step of the customer journey. We look forward to partnering with Lindex as they work to achieve expansion goals, and were excited for whats to come.
http://www.realwire.com/releases/Lindex-Selects-SDL-to-Amplify-its-Global-Expansion-Strategy
