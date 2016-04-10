Lindex Selects SDL to Amplify its Global Expansion Strategy

Leading Fashion Retailer Implements SDL Web, SDL Language Technology and SDL Language Services to Grow its Digital Footprint

(firmenpresse) - Leading Fashion Retailer Implements SDL Web, SDL Language Technology and SDL Language Services to Grow its Digital Footprint



Wakefield, MA and Maidenhead, UK  October 4, 2016  SDL today announced that Lindex, a Sweden-based global fashion retailer, chose SDL Web, SDL TMS and SDL Language Services to enable a faster and more efficient time-to-market for its global digital ecommerce presence.



Lindex selected SDLs web content management solution, SDL Web, which is fully integrated with SDLs translation management system, SDL TMS, to go global faster. The combination of SDLs solutions seamlessly connect to Lindexs ecommerce platform and other infrastructure, allowing the organization to accelerate its growth plans, while saving money by reducing the need for bespoke integration work.



With the goal of overcoming challenges in maintaining and running a successful global ecommerce presence, Lindex turned to SDL to master the complexity of managing multiple websites, in multiple languages  using fully integrated translation management capabilities. By providing an environment where marketing content and ecommerce content can be easily blended into a single digital experience, Lindex is now able to overcome the traditional marketing and commerce divide. With such an advanced environment to support, Lindex was drawn to SDLs capability to streamline processes and content updates globally, maintaining long term quality and consistency while still allowing local control at a detailed level.



Were thrilled to provide Lindex with comprehensive global content management capabilities and localization services that will expedite workflow and enhance overall output, said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. Lindex realized that SDLs unique ability to offer integrated solutions, combined with SDL Language Services, will enable the delivery of local language content across every step of the customer journey. We look forward to partnering with Lindex as they work to achieve expansion goals, and were excited for whats to come.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Lindex-Selects-SDL-to-Amplify-its-Global-Expansion-Strategy



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/04/2016 - 17:15

Language: English

News-ID 498688

Character count: 2229

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 04/10/2016



Number of hits: 83



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease