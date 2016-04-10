Infotecs presents IT security solutions for critical infrastructure at it-sa

(PresseBox) - Infotecs, a leading international Cyber Security and Threat Intelligence Platform provider, presents its flexible encryption technology, ViPNet, at the it-sa global IT Security Expo and Congress in Nuremberg. Infotecs exhibition stand 12.0-446 in hall 12 is focused on protection and encryption for mobile devices and critical industrial infrastructures.

IT security is becoming increasingly important today. That is why this year the it-sa IT Security Expo and Congress hosts more exhibitors than ever before (over 470) showing their products, solutions, and services. Already for the eighth time, the major information platform is open, for IT security experts and decision makers from September 18 to September 20, 2016. Its comprehensive framework program includes talks and discussion rounds. At the exhibitors? stands, IT decision makers can learn more about various IT security topics, such as, for example, intrusion detection, cloud security, data protection, firewalls, security management, industrial IT security, mobile security, physical IT security, and so on.

In hall 12, stand 12.0-446, the Infotecs team shows multiple application areas for the proprietary ViPNet technology: from mobile device connections and classic VPN communication between company offices to IT security solutions for critical infrastructures and industrial control systems.

"Our IT security solutions ensure protection for all IP-compatible end devices", says Josef Waclaw, CEO of Infotecs GmbH. "In other words, you can employ our technology regardless of the type of device you are using, be it a desktop computer, a smartphone, a tablet, or an industrial control system or a critical infrastructure unit. Critical infrastructures are, for example, in power, health care, water supply, and transport industries. We'd like to point out the importance of the encryption issue especilally to these critical infrastructure operators."

As critical infrastructures and industrial control systems are progressively involved in the network data exchange, the cyber-attack risks are also increasingly growing. ViPNet for Critical Infrastructure provides secure remote access to sensible network areas such as industrial control systems. Even in remote and extreme environments, ViPNet ensures the encrypted data traffic and protects it from interception by unauthorized users.



All Infotecs solutions and products are based on the proprietary ViPNet technology, which is ranked a highly secure encryption solution in the enterprise sector. As the solution provides secure point-to-point connections with no key exchange required to establish a connection, man-in-the-middle (MITM) and insider attacks can be completely prevented.

Interested visitors can contact Infotecs for free admission to it-sa and make an appointment with security experts right now (contact request form: www.infotecs.biz/contacts/). The Infotecs team is looking forward to meeting visitors in hall 12.0, booth 446.



A pioneer of software-based VPN solutions since 1991, Infotecs developed its Peer-to-Peer ViPNet technology to deliver greater security, flexibility, and throughput than IPSec and other standards-based VPN products. ViPNet is the only VPN solution that supports true endpoint to endpoint security. More than 1,000,000 clients, offices, and servers have been securely connected with ViPNet products, backed up by an unparalleled world-class support, development, and technical team. Our solutions are designed to solve the toughest security challenges by providing superior protection that is flexible and effective. Infotecs has a strong network of partners and actively develops its international presence having subsidiaries in Europe and the Americas. For additional information on the company please visit: www.infotecs.biz.

Twitter: twitter.com/InfotecsEnglish

Facebook: www.facebook.com/pages/Infotecs-Gmbh_english/400720220013566





