Swissotel Introduces the Vitality Room

Swiss innovation, a contemporary aesthetic and a feeling of vitality are qualities that define the Swissotel Hotels & Resorts brand, along with an ethos of helping guests "live it well". Today, the brand is launching a trendsetting new concept, The Vitality Room, where guests can revitalise body, mind and soul. Swissotel has partnered with Wallpaper(i) magazine to showcase the first dedicated Vitality Room at Swissotel Zurich.

The new Vitality Room, a serene and stylish sanctuary, with bespoke wellness features to help guests maintain their mental and physical health while away from home, builds on Swissotel's exceptionally well-received Vitality Programme, an integrated approach to supporting guests by focusing on their general well-being and quality of life. The Swissotel Vitality Room was created in collaboration with a number of like-minded partners, including Vitra, Laufen, Dornbracht, Lasvit, NOHrD, Dinesen, Philips, iQAir, Interel and Krebs. The partners all share a commitment to sustainability, luxury, craftsmanship and functionality in design with the intention of creating a contemporary, private space to promote and foster quality time.

"Feeling vital is a prerequisite to enjoying quality of life, and one of the key pillars of the Swissotel experience. Our new Vitality Room, which seamlessly addresses many aspects of health and wellbeing, is literally the living embodiment of our brand's values," said Lilian Roten, vice president, Swissotel Hotels & Resorts.

The room's interior space was designed by Wallpaper's acclaimed Composed team, who are responsible for the magazine's award-winning interior shoots. Highlighting key elements that define "wellness", the room offers a clean, calm material palette, soothing black-out blinds, discreet technology and dedicated space for exercise and relaxation. The conventional hotel room layout has been reconfigured to optimise views and improve functionality, with many features, such as lighting, being modifiable to suit individual guest preferences. Overall, the effect is a serene, refined, and minimalist space.

Many amenities and features were exclusively developed for the Vitality Room, including the "Wellbeing Wall" where guests have a choice of three training modules. Space efficient and compact, it features simple, self-explanatory equipment, as well as a cyber-trainer, offering guests a productive, personalised workout within the privacy of their guestroom. For rehydration and replenishment, a refreshment centre offers engergising Vitality snacks and drinks, made with fruits and superfoods, often with a local twist.

Bespoke bath and shower features allow guests to adapt their experience through gently-coloured lighting and scent options or various water pressures that alternately soothe or revitalise. Furniture includes tables with adjustable heights and a variety of seating options and monochromatic GrandDouglas Classic wood brings a natural tactile experience and a sculptural look to the room, while a high-performance air purification system is beneficial for all guests, particularly those who are exercising. And, in a first for the hotel industry, circadian light features allow light colour to change, influencing the secretion of melatonin in the brain, helping travellers overcome jet-lag or lack of sunlight.

Swissotel's commitment to wellness is not only an integral element of its brand identity, but part of a larger travel movement. According to Susie Ellis, chairman and CEO of The Global Wellness Institute, "wellness travel will be the fastest growing tourism sector" (). Further research indicates:

"There is a growing desire on the part of travellers to view their accommodations not just as a place to stay, but as a place to reconnect, replenish and revitalise," said Ms. Roten. "Our new Vitality Room is a unique place where our guests have the opportunity to be immersed in an environment of peace and health, where they can truly 'live it well'."

About Wallpaper(i)

Consistently intelligent and hugely influential, Wallpaper(i) is the world's most important design magazine. Wallpaper(i) has readers in 93 countries and unparalleled success in reaching the design elite across the globe. With 12 themed issues a year, over 1.3 million Twitter followers and a monthly iPad edition, Wallpaper(i) has evolved from style bible to internationally recognised brand. wallpaper.com

About Vitality at Swissotel

Guests worldwide can enjoy a host of services and amenities through the brand's Vitality Programme, which promotes a philosophy focused on general wellbeing and enjoying a high quality of life. The Vitality programme, launched in 2012, is inspired by travellers' desires to maintain their mental and physical wellbeing as comfortably and easily on the road as they would at home. Most recently, Swissotel launched Vitality-On-The-Go packages at properties worldwide, designed to inspire mindfulness and provide guests with the right tools to maintain a positive balance while travelling. From meetings to menus and movement, Vitality enhances the natural energy and healthy lifestyles of Swissotel guests and is apparent in each and every detail of the Swissotel experience.

About Swissotel

Conveniently located where travellers want to be, Swissotel Hotels & Resorts provides guests with the opportunity to stay in the heart of more than 30 top locations worldwide, where they can confidently explore the very best each destination has to offer. Synonymous with all there is to love about Switzerland, the brand remains true to its roots, successfully combining genuine Swiss hospitality with intelligent design and local flair. With social responsibility at the forefront and a genuine commitment to positively impact the destinations it calls home, every Swissotel upholds industry-leading sustainability standards and is committed to treating guests, colleagues, and the environment with equal respect. This all comes together to provide guests with peace of mind that is authentically Swiss. Part of , a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences around the globe, Swissotel offers business and leisure guests an authentic and local travel experience that is full of energy, passion and vitality. For more information or reservations, please visit .

