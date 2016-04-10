CSE: 2016-1002 - Delist - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- The common shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. will be delisted at the market close today, October 4, 2016.

Aurora Cannabis will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

