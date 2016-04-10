Sage Launches New Solutions at Dreamforce to Boost End-to-End Productivity

Sage X3 CRM Connector and Sage Live Not-for-Profit Solution Demonstrates Sage's Evolution of the Connected Front and Back Office, All in the Cloud

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Sage, a market leader in cloud accounting software and global champion of small & medium sized businesses, has announced today at Dreamforce two new solutions for Sage X3 and Sage Live on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. The solutions will provide businesses with real-time, fully cloud-based accounting solutions.

Businesses are focused on boosting revenues, bringing in new customers and maximizing their resources. However, they risk losing opportunities and customers without the tools to manage data effectively. Having a single, real-time view of their business, from the front office to the back office, is crucial to capitalise on opportunity and mitigate risk, but more importantly, position themselves for future growth by being able to anticipate what is ahead.

Sage has announced that Sage X3 cloud business management solution now links directly to Salesforce. This allows the companies' joint customers to access their customer data in the Salesforce Sales Cloud -- connecting ERP and CRM business processes in real time.

The connector integrates CRM and financial transaction data, ensuring the integrity of valuable data such as accounting, customer and order information across the organization, whilst connecting the front and back end of the business. This gives users end-to-end visibility across the entire sales process, saving them valuable time, improving efficiency and boosting business productivity.

The Sage X3 CRM connector follows the recent launch of Sage X3 E-Commerce, a cloud-based e-commerce and m-commerce platform that delivers personalised shopping and services experiences anywhere customers shop.

"Businesses are always running at the speed of light and processes can slip by the wayside," said Libby Koehn, VP product management at Sage. "Our Sage X3 CRM connector will help these organisations achieve a higher standard of financial performance and reporting, giving them the tools they need to properly manage their funds and track expenditure in the moment."

Sage has also announced the launch of the Sage Live Not-for-Profit solution, providing non-profit organisations (NPOs) with financial reporting and fund management features specific to the sector. The solution helps them improve their organisational efficiency and boost productivity, freeing them up to focus on growing their charity.

Built on the Salesforce App Cloud, Sage Live Not-for-Profit represents the first industry specific packaging for Sage Live. It is designed specifically for NPO's to give them access to cutting edge cloud accounting technology which includes financials and reporting specific to the segment.

"The NPO sector is the unsung hero of our communities," said Jennifer Warawa, executive VP of product marketing at Sage. "Often working with limited resources, those operating in the sector face the same pressures to efficiently and accurately manage finances and deliver value on investment as equivalent private sector businesses. We're committed to giving NPOs all the tools and support they need to succeed."

As part of Sage Foundation, a high proportion of NPOs will be eligible for discounted licenses. Once live, the Sage Live NPO's solution can integrate as standard with the Salesforce.org Nonprofit Success Pack, to bring together financials and donor relationships.

The announcements are the latest milestone in Sage's partnership with Salesforce. The Salesforce App Cloud powers Sage's award-winning, real-time cloud accounting solution Sage Live, which now leverages Salesforce new Lightning components. Sage Live's use of Salesforce's newest innovations in Lightning delivers a powerful and modern approach to accounting that is intuitive, helping create efficiency and time savings for scale-up businesses.

The X3 CRM connector is now available in key X3 markets and the Sage Live Not-for-Profit Solution is available in the UK & US. For further information, and to see how Sage is improving business payments for the small business heroes of the economy, visit

The Sage X3 CRM connector and Salesforce Nonprofit Success Pack are currently available on the AppExchange at .

At Dreamforce 2016, Sage Live was awarded the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in the App Cloud category. This win underlines Sage's commitment to driving innovation and delivering outstanding results, and highlights the strength of its offering for customers and partners alike.

Sage customer Medtexter, said: "With Sage Live, we have easy access to all our financial and performance data. Sage Live has saved us time on manual admin tasks and connects all our business-critical apps on one platform. We needed an accounting solution that integrated with the other systems we use: Salesforce and Stripe Payments. Sage Live was that solution."

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,000 partner apps and more than 3.8 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

