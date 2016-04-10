Delphix Inducted Into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation for Outstanding Data Delivery

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) honors Delphix, the leader in data virtualization, for its revolutionary approach to data management by inducting the company into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. This accolade is selected internally by JPMorgan Chase technology leadership, to celebrate innovative products that have made a strong positive effect on the business. The award was presented at J.P. Morgan's Eighth Annual Technology Innovation Symposium, held in Menlo Park, California.

"The Delphix platform allows us to virtualize and mask data enabling our development teams to securely provision, refresh or rewind their data to any point-in-time, more efficiently through automation and developer self-service," said Michael Urciuoli, Chief Information Officer for J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This is helping with our organization's transition to a more Agile and DevOps development methodology."

Particularly as the financial industry faces increased regulation, Delphix is able to help these organizations not only move their data with increased efficiency, but also do so more securely with its award-winning data masking capability. More than 30 percent of the Global 500 use Delphix software to deliver data across development, testing and reporting environments, improving developer productivity and data security on premises or in the cloud, including eight of the 20 largest financial institutions.

"Data virtualization has fundamentally changed the way businesses are able to provision and store data, and we are honored that Delphix has been selected to receive this prestigious award," said Delphix CEO, Chris Cook. "This award highlights the value of our approach for the financial industry, and speaks to the seamless partnership we've built together. We look forward to supporting the JPMorgan Chase team in their data management goals."

Delphix is the market leader in data virtualization, helping organizations release applications up to 10x faster by delivering secure, virtualized data across the application lifecycle. More than 30 percent of the Global 500 use Delphix software to deliver data across development, testing and reporting environments, improving developer productivity and data security on premises or in the cloud. Delphix is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with offices around the world, and can be found online at .

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at .

Delphix is a trademark of Delphix Corp. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names may be trademarks of their respective organizations.

