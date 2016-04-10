Sage Foundation Announces Sage Live Nonprofit on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- Sage, a market leader in cloud accounting software and global champion of small and medium sized businesses, today announced it has launched the Sage Live Nonprofit solution on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering partners to connect with their customers, donors and employees in entirely new ways. The new solution will help thousands of nonprofits benefit from cutting edge technology and donated software through Sage Foundation.

Building on market and customer experience, Sage wanted to do more to support nonprofits. With tightening budgets and a need to diversify funding streams, charities big and small need to make their money work harder to go beyond just the financial compliance of tracking, budget reduction and auditing.

The Sage Live Nonprofit solution, built on the Salesforce App Cloud, has been designed specifically for nonprofits to give them access to cloud accounting technology and tools tailored to their needs, including; balance sheet, Statement of Financial Activities (SOFA) reporting, general processing and fund management capabilities.

The voluntary sector will be first to benefit from industry specific packaging for Sage Live, built on the Salesforce App Cloud. The Sage Live Nonprofit solution will integrate with the Salesforce Nonprofit Starter Pack, combining essential financial and donor relationships.

The innovations have been designed to speed up financial reporting and bolster transparency; helping nonprofits improve their organisational efficiency, increase collaboration and boost productivity from limited resources.

Sandra Campopiano, Chief People Officer at Sage, said: "We understand the tremendous pressures that nonprofits deal with in managing operations, often with limited resources and personnel. At Sage we are focused on innovations that will make their lives easier by being able to better manage funds and finances, so they can concentrate efforts where they're needed most.

"We have been working with our partners to develop the solution and to ensure it's tailored to their specific needs. We believe that this will make a positive difference to the voluntary sector in their day-to-day business and amplify the valuable contribution they make to communities around the world."

Through Sage Foundation eligible nonprofits will be able to sign up for two donated Sage Live user licenses, and then any further licenses will receive a 50 percent discount. The first organisation to receive a donation of Sage Live is charity partner Literacy Action, based in Atlanta, Georgia: "Sage already helps us get a complete view of our business processes at every step of our journey," said Austin Dickson, Executive Director at Literacy Action. "It's important for us to have a single view of what's happening across the organisation at any given moment. Sage Live makes this incredibly easy, it's intuitive and, because it's real time in the cloud, we know it's always accurate. It takes the pain out of processes, freeing us up to focus on our mission."

Today's announcement and donation pledge, is just the start of Sage's commitment to building solutions which can better support finance leaders and trustees in planning for the future. From geographic expansion, to systems upgrades or fundraising for infrastructure investments, Sage's vision is to help charities make informed decisions so they can deliver what they do best, for those who need it the most.

The solution is being showcased at the Salesforce.org Lodge, part of Salesforce's Dreamforce event, reinforcing Sage's and Salesforce's goals to help nonprofits. Customers from Salesforce.org will be able to benefit directly from the Sage Live add on solution.

Sage Foundation is powered by the '2+2+2' model. Through this, Sage Foundation donates 2 percent of employee time each year (5 volunteer days), 2 percent of free cash flow in grants and 2 donated user licenses to eligible partners. Sage Foundation aims to transform lives by creating sustainable, social, economic and entrepreneurial opportunities for local communities -- helping more people reach their fullest potential.

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,000 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, App Cloud, AppExchange, Salesforce.org Sales Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Sage is a market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems, supporting the ambition of the world's entrepreneurs. Sage began as a small business in the UK 30 years ago and over 13000 colleagues now support millions of entrepreneurs across 23 countries as they power the global economy.

We reinvent and simplify business accounting through brilliant technology, working with a thriving community of entrepreneurs, business owners, tradespeople, accountants, partners and developers. And as a FTSE 100 business, we are active in supporting our local communities and invest in making a real difference through the philanthropy of the Sage Foundation.

