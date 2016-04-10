ForeScout Receives JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation Award for Its Transformative Security Technology

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- , a pioneer in agentless cybersecurity, today announced that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has inducted ForeScout into its Hall of Innovation for enhancing device visibility and policy-driven control. Each year, the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation award recognizes select emerging tech vendors for their innovation, business value and disruptive nature. The award was presented to ForeScout at the Eighth Annual J.P. Morgan Technology Innovation Symposium, held in Menlo Park, California.

The proliferation of devices connecting to enterprise environments has created a new threat vector for corporate networks. ForeScout's technology provides businesses and governments with the ability to instantaneously see both traditional and Internet of Things (IoT) devices when they connect to a network, control device access based on security posture and policy, and orchestrate system-wide response.

"ForeScout provides JPMorgan Chase with enhanced visibility and control across the hundreds of thousands of devices connected to our corporate network," said Rohan Amin, Global Chief Information Security Officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co. "We were able to rapidly deploy ForeScout's technology globally, at scale, which highlights the product's ease of implementation. ForeScout's technology also helps us automate and dynamically enforce security policies across our environment."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from JPMorgan Chase as there is no better compliment than our customers validating that our technology adds so much value to their business," said Michael DeCesare, President and CEO, ForeScout. "JPMorgan Chase has an extremely talented technology team, and we enjoy working with them in this new era of security where everything is connected."

ForeScout Technologies, Inc., transforming security through visibility. ForeScout, offers Global 2000 enterprises and government organizations the unique ability to see devices, including non-traditional devices, the instant they connect to a network. Equally important, ForeScout lets customers control these devices and orchestrate information sharing and operation among disparate security tools to accelerate incident response. Unlike traditional security alternatives, ForeScout achieves this without requiring software agents or previous device knowledge. The company's solutions integrate with leading network, security, mobility and IT management products to overcome security silos, automate workflows and enable significant cost savings. As of January 2016, more than 2,000 customers in over 60 countries improve their network security and compliance posture with ForeScout solutions. Learn more at .

© 2016. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is a privately held Delaware corporation. ForeScout, the ForeScout logo, ControlFabric, CounterACT Edge, ActiveResponse and CounterACT are trademarks or registered trademarks of ForeScout. Other names mentioned may be trademarks of their respective owners.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at .

