Angle PLC: Result of AGM

(firmenpresse) - GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY)
("ANGLE" or "the Company")
ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY), the specialist medtech company, announces that Resolutions 1 to 8 and Resolution 10 put to its shareholders at today's 2016 Annual General Meeting were duly passed.
Resolution 9 in relation to an approved level for disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights was supported by the majority of Shareholders but did not receive the necessary level of support (75%) to be passed at this time. A reduced level for the disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights has been agreed with institutional shareholders and a further announcement will follow shortly seeking approval of this reduced level.
