Sibanye: Four injured at the Cooke operations
Westonaria, 4 October 2016: Sibanye (Tickers JSE: SGL and NYSE: SBGL) confirms that four employees were injured by unknown assailants in the early hours of this morning at its Cooke operations. Two of the four employees were seriously injured and are being treated at local hospitals. The incidents are related to illegal industrial action which started yesterday, following a union membership verification dispute.
The membership verification process, agreed with the unions at the Cooke Operations and facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), commenced two weeks ago and is still ongoing. Despite management engaging with the unions and repeatedly explaining the procedure, a group of employees, embarked on illegal protest action during the night shift on Monday 3 October 2016.
It is regrettable that AMCU has taken this course of action when all employees were fully appraised of the verification process. We are concerned about the acts of intimidation and violence and call upon all union members to respect the rights of other employees who wish to work. We are in discussions with AMCU to resolve their concerns. The assault of Sibanye employees is unacceptable and we are investigating these incidents and will take strong action against the perpetrators. We call on the unions to ensure that their members show restraint, commented Neal Froneman, CEO.
Sibanye ist der größte eigenständige Goldproduzent Südafrikas und einer der 10 größten Goldproduzenten weltweit.
Date: 10/04/2016 - 16:38
Language: English
News-ID 498709
Character count: 2133
