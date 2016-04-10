ColorTV's Spectrum(TM) Drives Tune-In and Discovery for Broadcasters on Connected TVs

Spectrum Now Available for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Chromecast Platforms

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- ColorTV, the OTT Marketing Automation Platform, announced today that their Spectrum SDK is now available for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku and Chromecast. With this launch, broadcasters and developers can use the ColorTV platform to automate content discovery across their TV apps, drive real time tune-in and generate personalized video recommendations to promote their shows.

"OTT presents a huge problem for broadcasters because their TV applications and content are siloed, unlike traditional television. Their TV apps do not automatically come pre-loaded on OTT set top boxes, and furthermore none of their video content is personalized to each unique viewer," said Giancarlo Maniaci, founder and CEO of ColorTV. "ColorTV addresses these problems by enabling broadcasters to promote their programming within either their own or third-party TV apps. We then keep their viewers engaged with Spectrum, our Personalized Video Recommendation Engine to drive tune ins."

ColorTV's rich analytics suite builds upon the data generated from its personalized video recommendations and delivers deep insights into how audiences engage, share and consume their TV content in real time. This allows broadcasters to easily identify their top performing content and create more of it. For the first time in history broadcasters can view analytics all the way down to a single user versus broad panel data.

"Broadcasters need to rethink how they are building audiences for their shows across OTT," added Maniaci. "Spectrum solves this issue through intelligent machine learning to drive viewers directly to their personalized video recommendations and keep them watching once they're tuned in." According to Maniaci, video views increased 64% on average, which directly translates into more money for broadcasters and better content for consumers.

ColorTV's customers include well-known brands such as Starz, NBC via Pivmo, RetailMeNot and top 50 Apple TV game developers like Final Kick and Mr Crab 2.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, ColorTV is the first the OTT Marketing Automation Platform. ColorTV's platform empowers broadcasters and developers by providing a diverse suite of data insight, discovery and analytics solutions for TV Apps across Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. ColortTV's Spectrum platform powers personalized video recommendations, analytics and attribution for over-the-top (OTT) platforms. According to NPD Group, approximately 115 million homes in the U.S. now own a connected TV or streaming device. ColorTV is venture backed, with $1.5 million in seed funding led by Foxconn. For more information about ColorTV, go to .

