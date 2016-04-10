Host Analytics Evaluated in Gartner's Strategic Corporate Performance Management and Financial Corporate Performance Management Critical Capability Reports

Reports Evaluate Host Analytics in Several Use Cases

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/04/16 -- , the leader in cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM), today announced it has earned top scores in 2 out of five use cases in the recent Gartner reports "Critical Capabilities for Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions(1)" and has also been evaluated in the "Critical Capabilities for Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions." (2) For complimentary access to the full Gartner reports, please visit

The latest Critical Capabilities reports by Gartner cover functionality and releases described in the 2016 "Magic Quadrant for Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions and "Magic Quadrant for Financial Performance Management Solutions." In both reports, Host Analytics is positioned in the Visionaries quadrant. Additionally, the company is the only pure cloud-based EPM provider (providing solely cloud solutions) to appear in both reports.

According to the "Critical Capabilities for Strategic Corporate Performance Management" report, Host Analytics received:

Highest score for Midsize Organizations, 4.03 out of 5

Highest score for Business Units of Large Organizations, 3.94 out of 5

3rd highest score for Small Organizations, 4.12 out of 5

3rd highest score for Midsize/Large Organizations 3.88 out of 5

According to the "Critical Capabilities for Financial Corporate Performance Management" report, Host Analytics received:

3rd highest score for Midsize Organizations, 3.95 out of 5

4th highest score for Midsize/Large Organizations, 3.73 out of 5

3rd highest score for Business Units of Large Organizations, 3.85 out of 5

"The latest reports from Gartner provide buyers with a deeper understanding of how vendors match up to a range of use cases while proving that cloud-based solutions can address the needs of small, mid-sized and larger organizations," said Dave Kellogg, CEO, Host Analytics. "Host Analytics is unique in its ability to address both strategic and financial CPM requirements, as evidenced by our ability to scale across a broad range of use cases."

This research analyzes how successfully the selected vendors support FCPM processes, as well as their use and adoption. The analysis differentiates the appropriateness of each vendor's solution based on organization size. This generally reflects use case complexity, and the related need for more diverse functionality and application customization. In addition, the use of each vendor's solution is evaluated for a particular business unit within a larger organization -- that is, as a departmental solution for organizations with $1 billion or more in annual revenue.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Host Analytics is the leader in cloud-based enterprise performance management (EPM), offering a suite of financial applications for modeling, planning, consolidation, reporting and analytics. World-class companies like NEC, Burlington Coat Factory and Sanmina trust Host Analytics to power their strategic financial processes. Host Analytics is a fast-growing, private company backed by leading venture capitalists and is headquartered in Silicon Valley with customers in over 90 countries.

